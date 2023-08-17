New benches memorialize PB leaders

To Carolyn Blakely, there was no other person like her husband of 43 years, Neal Blakely.

"We met when we were freshmen in college and we went on from there," said Blakely, a retired educator who developed the Honors College at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "He was an educator and a counselor and he was very, very closely related to the students he worked with in the various high schools around."

Having worked in smaller school districts near Pine Bluff, Neal Blakely, who died in 2006, was well known in the area, Carolyn said. He and five other community greats will now forever be remembered with memorial benches donated to the city by the Pine Bluff chapter of The Links Inc., a women's service organization.

The benches, all painted green with gold etchings, are placed on the Eighth Avenue side of the Civic Center. A ceremony dedicating the benches was held Tuesday morning.

The benches are also dedicated to Tillie Kyle, director of the Reading Clinic at UAPB; Jimmy Liddell Sr. and Jesse Claybon McRae III, a community volunteer and business owner; Maurice Horton Sr., superintendent of the Dollarway School District; and Theopolis Benford Jr., who retired from the military as a major.

The short respite from the extreme heat made for a comfortable day to celebrate the loved ones, chapter President Carla Martin said.

"We haven't had weather this beautiful and comfortable in a long time," she said. "Just to be able to applaud these women for their vision and wanting to honor these people who have made an impact in this community. There are events around this Civic Center, so this is a very nice place for them to gather and not only celebrate the individuals but whatever is happening in this space. We're appreciative to everybody for lending their support and allowing us to be here."

Eula McRae Liddell, Jimmy Liddell's widow and Jesse McRae III's mother, emceed the event.

"We wanted to have a presence in the downtown area that would work along with Go Forward Pine Bluff," Eula Liddell said. "The initial bench, the Positivity Bench, would be a great place to start. Out of that, we decided to do the five memorial benches we wanted located in the downtown area."

The Positivity Bench is located on Third Avenue and Main Street.

Jimmy Liddell Sr., who died in 2013, was a Sunday School superintendent at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Boy Scouts leader and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Jesse McRae III, who died in 2020, was a business owner who lived in Dallas and was always a supporter of UAPB, his mother said.

Eula Liddell now sponsors a bench that honors both men.

"I could not do one without the other," she said.

Jerilean Brewer met Kyle as an incoming student at then-Arkansas AM&N College in 1964, and the two became friends from that point until Kyle's death in 2012.

"I thought it would not be correct if I did not honor her in some fashion, so I'm so glad to be part of this memorial service today honoring a special friend, dear friend, sister, mother," Brewer said.

Horton became the first Black person to graduate from what is now Henderson State University and taught mathematics in Arkadelphia and El Dorado before joining the Dollarway district in 1965. He then became a high school principal and worked in administration before becoming superintendent.

Katryne Horton was married to Maurice for 50 years until his passing in 2010.

"I hope this will encourage and inspire those in need of a moment of relaxation, moments of reflection, time to just be grateful for some of the things that have occurred, and inspire them to move forward in a positive way," she said.