Walmart 2Q results

due before the bell

Wall Street is "bullish" on Walmart, according to Zacks research, and analysts today will be looking to see if the company beats their estimates for a fifth straight quarter.

The Bentonville-based retailer will release its fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings report and related materials at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Twenty-eight analysts on average expect Walmart to post a profit of $1.70 per share.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey will host a conference call with investors starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance and answer questions.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the second-quarter earnings release event.

An archived version of the call will be available on the company's website.

Walmart's shares closed Wednesday at $159.26 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 8 cents, or 0.05%. Its shares have traded between $128.07 and $162.78 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Aldi to buy Harveys,

Winn-Dixie markets

Discount grocer Aldi said Wednesday it plans to buy 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.

Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If approved by regulators, the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. Southeastern Grocers and Aldi are private companies. Aldi is based in Germany with a U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Ill.

Aldi said the deal supports its growth strategy in the U.S., where it expects to operate 2,400 stores this year. The supermarkets it's acquiring are primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own format, which cuts costs with features like lean inventories and self-bagging. Some stores will operate under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.

-- The Associated Press

State index ends at

870.96, down 7.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 870.96, down 7.87.

"Stocks moved lower in afternoon trading following release of minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting which noted that 'participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation' as the S&P 500 Index closed below the 50-day moving average for a second consecutive day," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.