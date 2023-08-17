Newspaper publishes first edition since raid





MARION, Kansas -- A police raid that drew national attention to a small Kansas newspaper over threats to press freedoms wasn't supported by evidence, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the paper's staff scrambled to print its first edition since their cellphones and computers were seized.

Forced to rewrite stories and ads from scratch, the four-person newsroom toiled overnight to print Wednesday's edition, with a defiant front-page headline that read: "SEIZED ... but not silenced." Under the 2-inch-tall typeface, they published stories on the raid and the influx of support the weekly newspaper has since received.

On Wednesday, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said his review of police seizures from the Marion County Record offices found "insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized."

"As a result, I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized. I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property," Ensey said in a news release.

Last week, a police raid of the newspaper's offices, and the home of its editor and publisher, put the town into the center of a national debate about press freedom, with watchdog groups condemning the department's actions. Eric Meyer, the publisher, believes the raid was carried out because the newspaper was investigating why the police chief left his previous post as an officer in Kansas City, Mo.

Police Chief Gideon Cody left the Missouri department earlier this year and began the job in Marion in June. He has not responded to interview requests.

Asked if the newspaper's investigation of Cody may have had anything to do with the decision to raid it, Bernie Rhodes, the newspaper's attorney, responded, "I think it is a remarkable coincidence if it didn't."

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday it was leading the investigation into the raid and what allegedly prompted it. The sheriff released the seized items Wednesday afternoon to a forensic auditor hired by the newspaper's attorney to determine whether information on computers, cellphones and other equipment was copied.

TV and print reporters joined the conversation Wednesday in what is normally a quiet community of about 1,900 residents.

Even the White House weighed in. "This administration has been vocal about the importance of the freedom of press, here and around the globe," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her daily briefing on Wednesday. "That is the core value when you think about our democracy, when you think about the cornerstone of our democracy, the freedom of press is right there."

She said the raid raises "a lot of concerns and a lot of questions for us."

The newspaper's publisher said all of the returned equipment will be forensically audited to make sure that nothing is missing or was tampered with.

"You cannot let bullies win," Meyer said. "And eventually, a bully will cross a line to the point that it becomes so egregious that other people come around and support you."

He added, "We have a staff that's very experienced, including myself, and we're not going to take crap."

Meyer has said that the stress from the raid of his home caused the death Saturday of his 98-year-old mother, Joan, the paper's co-owner.

Rhodes, the newspaper's attorney, called the withdrawal of the warrant "a promising first step" in restoring the newspaper and publisher's rights. But, he added, "it doesn't do anything to undo the past, and regrettably, it doesn't bring back Joan Meyer."

To put out the Wednesday edition of the paper, journalists and those involved in the business side of the newspaper used a couple of old computers that police didn't confiscate, taking turns to get stories to the printer, to assemble ads and to check email. Because electronics were so scarce, it took the newsroom until 5 a.m. to finish the paper, said Emily Bradbury, the Kansas Press Association's executive director. Bradbury chipped in herself by answering phones and ordering meals for staffers.

"There were literally index cards going back and forth," said Rhodes, who was also in the office. "They had all the classified ads, all the legal notices that they had to recreate. All of those were on the computers."

The newspaper's press run is normally 4,000 papers, but since the raids they have received more than 2,000 new subscriptions, Meyer said.

At one point, a couple visiting from Arizona stopped at the front desk to buy a subscription, just to show their support, Bradbury said. Many others from around the country have purchased subscriptions since the raids. An office manager told Bradbury that she's having a hard time keeping up with demand.

The raids exposed a divide over local politics and how the Record covers Marion, which sits about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City.

CONFLICT AND A WARRANT

A warrant signed by a magistrate about two hours before Friday's raid said that local police sought to gather evidence of potential identity theft and other computer crimes stemming from a conflict between the newspaper and a local restaurant owner, Kari Newell.

Newell accused the newspaper of violating her privacy and said she believes the newspaper broke the law to get her personal information. The newspaper countered that it received that information unsolicited, then verified it through public online records.

Meyer said the newspaper ultimately decided not to write a story about Newell, but later reported about a city council meeting in which Newell confirmed she'd had a DUI conviction and drove after her license was suspended.

Police seized a computer tower and cellphone belonging to a reporter who wasn't part of the effort to check on the business owner's background, Meyer said.

Media groups that had protested the police raid cheered Wednesday's developments.

"The Record never should have been subject to this chilling search in the first place," Seth Stern, director of advocacy for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement. "This raid never should have happened."

His group called on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the raid, including why a magistrate judge, Laura Viar, signed the search warrant. The KBI said Tuesday it had launched a criminal probe but did not specify whether it was focused on the actions of the newspaper or the behavior of the police. The agency said Wednesday that its investigation remains open, though it said it would no longer consider the items being returned as evidence.

PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression, said returning the items and withdrawing the warrant "is a first step toward accountability in this unconscionable breach of press freedom." The organization's Shannon Jankowski said in a statement that those responsible for the raid "should be held to account for violating the newspaper's rights."

Information for this article was contributed by John Hanna, Jim Salter and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and by Paul Farhi of The Washington Post.

A storefront on the main street in downtown Marion, Kan., features a sign supporting the local police, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The police have faced a torrent of criticism for raiding the offices of the local newspaper and the home of its publisher. (AP Photo/John Hanna)



This surveillance video shows Marion Police Department confiscating computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Marion, Kan. The small newspaper and the police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech that is being watched around the country after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. (Marion County Record via AP)



Marion County Record Publisher Eric Meyer speaks with reporters about the aftermath of a police raid on his newspaper's office and his home, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Marion County, Kan. Meyer has fielded offers of help from around the U.S., and the Society of Professional Journalists has pledged $20,000 to the paper's legal defense. (AP Photo/John Hanna)



La edición impresa más reciente del semanario Marion County Record yace encima de un escritorio en las oficinas del periódico, el domingo 13 de agosto de 2023, en Marion, Kansas. (AP Foto/John Hanna)



A tribute to the late Marion County Record co-owner Joan Meyer sits outside the newspaper's office, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Marion, Kan. Meyer died Saturday, Aug. 12, a day after local police raided the home she shares with her son Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the newspaper, and the company's offices. Eric Meyer blames his mother's death on the stress caused by the raids. (AP Photo/John Hanna)



Eric Meyer, publishers of Marion, Kansas, County Record, has a telephone interview with a British radio station about the raid on his newspaper's offices and his home by local police, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Marion, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)







A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper’s building Wednesday in Marion, Kan., awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution. The newspaper’s front page was dedicated to two stories about a raid by local police on its offices and the publisher’s home Friday. (AP/John Hanna)





