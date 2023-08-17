The world in brief: Noted Bulgarian businessman, 61, slain

Noted Bulgarian businessman, 61, slain

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- A prominent Bulgarian businessman whose roller coaster career reflected his country's transition from communism to democracy was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that Alexey Petrov died on the spot after being shot by unknown persons around noon in a suburb of the capital, Sofia. A woman who was with him was injured and was taken to an emergency hospital with a gunshot wound.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and police are examining the crime scene.

Petrov, 61, was the target of at least two other attempts on his life.

A karate champion and former state security agent, Petrov left his job in the police after the fall of communism to start a private business. It boomed, and he became an associate in over 50 companies by 2002.

In 2010, he was arrested and charged with running a criminal group engaged in extortion, racketeering, drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion.

He was released on bail and eventually acquitted, while the next year he was even a candidate in the presidential election.

Senegal migrant boat rescued in Atlantic

DAKAR, Senegal -- A boat believed to have departed Senegal with more than 100 migrants in early July has been rescued with 38 survivors and several dead on board near the Atlantic island nation of Cabo Verde, authorities and migrant advocates said.

Senegal's foreign affairs ministry said the boat was rescued Tuesday by the coast guard in Cabo Verde, an island nation about 385 miles off the coast of West Africa. Authorities did not confirm how many migrants died, or what caused the trip to fail.

The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat, called a pirogue, which had left Senegal on July 10 with more than 100 migrants on board.

Families in Fass Boye, a seaside town 90 miles north of the capital Dakar, had reached out to Walking Borders on July 20 after ten days without hearing from loved ones on the boat, group founder Helena Maleno Garzón said.

Cheikh Awa Boye, president of the local fishermen's association, said he has two nephews among the missing. "They wanted to go to Spain," Boye said.

The route from West Africa to Spain is one of the world's most dangerous, yet the number of migrants leaving from Senegal on rickety wooden boats has surged over the past year.

Pakistan rioters claim Quran desecrated

MULTAN, Pakistan -- Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage Wednesday over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the Quran, demolishing the man's house, burning churches and damaging several other homes, police and local Christians said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The scale of the violence prompted the government to deploy additional police forces and send in the army to help restore order.

The attacks in Jaranwala, in the district of Faisalabad in Punjab province, erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police chief Rizwan Khan said this had angered the local Muslims. A mob gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes, burning furniture and other household items. Some members of the Christian community fled their homes to escape the mob.

Police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons before dispersing the attackers with the help of Muslim clerics and elders. Authorities also said they have started launching raids in an effort to find all the perpetrators. Dozens of rioters were arrested.

Mexico execution video said of 5 men

MEXICO CITY -- A horrifying execution video circulated Wednesday on social media may have recorded the last moments of five kidnapped young men, and has transported Mexico back to the darkest days of drug cartel brutality in the 2000s.

Prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco say they are investigating the video, and relatives of the missing group of young friends told local media that their clothing resembled that worn by the men in the video.

The most horrifying thing is not just the pair of bound, inert bodies seen lying in the foreground. It is the fact that the youth seen bludgeoning and apparently decapitating another victim appears to be himself the fourth member of the kidnapped group of friends.

The fifth member of the kidnapped group -- young friends who had traveled to attend a festival in the city of Lagos de Moreno in Jalisco state -- may be the body police found inside a burned-out car in the area. The young men went missing Friday in an area known for cartel violence, and authorities have mounted a massive search for them.

Luis Méndez Ruiz, the Jalisco state attorney general, said Tuesday that the men seen in the video "could be the five men who are being searched for."



