Off the wire: Special unit heads Franco case

BASEBALL

Special unit heads Franco case

A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia. Angel Dario Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. He said the probe is in its early stages and will be chaired by Judge Olga Dina Llaverias, a specialist on child abuse cases. Fabal said prosecutors are gathering evidence and testimonies but did not provide details. The prosecutor added he has had no contact with Major League Baseball executives or U.S. authorities about the case.

Stroman has rib injury

Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return. The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020. Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture. Cubs Manager Davis Ross and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer couldn't give a timetable for Stroman's return, noting its an unusual injury for a pitcher.

Ex-Anaheim mayor pleads guilty

The former mayor of Anaheim has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into the $150 million sale of Angel Stadium to the owner of the Major League Baseball team. Federal prosecutors say Harish "Harry" Sidhu acknowledged in a plea agreement Wednesday that while part of the city's negotiating team, he provided the Angels with confidential information so they could get favorable terms. In return, prosecutors say he wanted a $1 million campaign contribution. Sidhu, who'd previously denied wrongdoing, will plead guilty to charges that potentially could send him to prison for decades. Sidhu resigned as mayor last year and the City Council voided a 2020 agreement to sell the ballpark and 151 acres surrounding it to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.

FOOTBALL

Colts' Taylor leaves camp again

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left the team's training camp complex for the second time in a week, team officials have confirmed. The announcement came shortly before Indy and the Chicago Bears held the first of two joint practices. The 2021 NFL rushing champion has been on the physically unable to perform list since reporting to camp after having offseason ankle surgery. The team says Taylor returned to Indy for rehab but a personal matter arose and his absence is excused. Taylor has been one of several prominent running backs leaguewide to publicly complain about how backs are valued given the franchise tag currently sits at $10.1 million -- the lowest of any position other than kickers and punters. Colts owner Jim Irsay and Taylor met for about an hour in Irsay's motorhome during the first night practice at camp. Afterward, Irsay said he remained hopeful Taylor would play and play well this season. Then word leaked that Taylor had requested a trade.

Hennessy out for season

Guard Matt Hennessy is done for the season after the Atlanta Falcons placed him on injured reserve Wednesday with an apparent knee issue. Hennessy, who has played 41 games with 22 starts over the past three seasons with the Falcons, was expected to battle for the No. 1 spot at left guard during the preseason. His injury would seemingly hand the starting job to rookie Matthew Bergeron, a second-round pick from Syracuse. Hennessy went down July 28 -- the third day of training camp -- while blocking on a running play. He walked off the field with a trainer but hasn't practiced since. Coach Arthur Smith has declined to specify the nature of the injury, other than to say it was related to something Hennessy dealt with a year ago.

SOCCER

Man City wins Super Cup

Manchester City marked its first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 in a penalty shootout to add another piece of silverware to its vast haul under Manager Pep Guardiola. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. The first nine successful spot kicks were scored in the shootout before Nemanja Gudelj struck his attempt against the crossbar to hand City victory inside Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. It was a 15th trophy won by City in Guardiola's reign that started in 2016 and made up for the loss to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield 10 days ago.