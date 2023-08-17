100 years ago

Aug. 17, 1923

"Destruction of rats should receive the serious consideration of all the people of Little Rock during the approaching anti-rat campaign," Dr. John Thames, city health officer, said yesterday. "It is a distressing thought that we, as a city, are spending more money annually for the upkeep of our rats than is used in the maintenance of our schools. Rats actually cost us more money than the education of our children. It has been conservatively estimated that rats in Little Rock destroy every year property valued at more than half a million dollars. ... Little Rock could well afford to spend $100,000 annually in the campaign of killing rats."

50 years ago

Aug. 17, 1973

About four or five FBI agents burst into the home of Mrs. Gracie Johnson at 617 East Twenty-second Street Thursday afternoon after being tipped that a bank robber was inside. After one of the agents shot and killed Mrs. Johnson's shepherd-collie watch-dog, which was chained to a tree in the yard, they discovered they had the wrong house. They arrested Abren Williams, who was wanted in connection with a robbery of the Moro Branch of the First National Bank of Marianna June 12, in the carport of 612 East Twenty-second Street -- the house directly across the street from Mrs. Johnson's. ... Mrs. Johnson said the FBI agents apologized to her and said they were "sorry that it happened."

25 years ago

Aug. 17, 1998

Last year's Jazzlights in the Park concert drew a dismal attendance of about 200. This year, much to the delight or organizers, those 200 people brought 6,000 or 7,000 friends with them. And, thanks to talented performers Jonathan Butler, Gerald Albright and Earl Klugh -- along with some very cooperative weather -- it was a good time Saturday at the Riverfest Amphitheatre. Butler, diminutive in a bright striped shirt and black leather pants, wove the audience into a musical daydream of South African-influenced jazz, featuring his acoustic guitar. Highlights included "Song for Elizabeth," featuring Butler and his guitar in a George Benson-like duet; and "Going Home," during which the audience was blown away by a commanding saxophone solo from the multitalented female member of the band.

10 years ago

Aug. 17, 2013

Joseph L. Jones, founding executive director of the Social Justice Initiative at Philander Smith College and a 2013-14 American Council on Education Fellow, will spend his spring 2014 fellowship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the university said. Established in 1965, the program is designed to build leadership in American higher education by identifying and preparing senior faculty and administrators for positions in college and university administration. Fifty fellows were nominated by the presidents or chancellors of their institutions and selected this year in a national competition for the program. The fellows participate in administrative activities and learn about an issue of benefit to their nominating institution.