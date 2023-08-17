Rep. Brooks running for reelection to House District 78

Rep. Keith Brooks announced in a news release Thursday that he will run for reelection to the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Brooks, a Republican from Little Rock, is perhaps most known for co-sponsoring the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ overhaul of public education. Brooks is running to again represent District 78, which includes the western edge of Little Rock, Roland and rural parts of Pulaski and Saline counties.

“We have accomplished so much together over the last four years, from establishing Arkansas as the most pro-life state in the country to passing the largest and most impactful education reform bill in Arkansas’s history,” Brooks said in the release. “We’ve cut taxes, rolled back regulations, and made public safety a priority.”

Brooks, first elected in 2020, is the owner of an insurance agency in Conway and is vice chair of the House Education Committee.



