Saracen is leader in sports betting

Pine Bluff has emerged as a hub and beneficiary of sports betting in Arkansas.

Arkansas legalized sports betting in November 2018. Initially, bets had to be placed in person at one of three casinos, including Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff. That is no longer the case after Arkansas legalized online sports betting last year.

Saracen chief marketing officer Carlton Saffa spoke Wednesday to the Pine Bluff Small Business Association at the Pine Bluff Country Club. One of the many topics he discussed was the Bet Saracen app, which allows gamblers across the state to wager on sports through Pine Bluff's local casino.

He said Saracen takes 70 percent of all sports bets in Arkansas, and it has become a major revenue source for the casino.

"Slots are king," Saffa said. "They represent about 70 percent of our business. If I'd been talking to y'all a year ago, I would tell you table gaming is the second most important part of our business. That's no longer the case. Sports betting is our second-biggest revenue source."

Arkansas' other two casinos, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, also operate sportsbooks.

Saracen takes online bets from all over the state. Saffa said under current laws, Pine Bluff benefits from Saracen's prolific sportsbook, even if the gamblers aren't physically coming to town.

"Depending on what your businesses are, if y'all ship anything, the sales tax is collected where it's delivered," Saffa said. "If you sell widgets, and you sell a widget to a fellow in Springdale, Springdale gets the sales tax. That fellow in Springdale places a bet? Pine Bluff gets the tax."

Saffa said the average bet is usually around $20. People may bet on the Arkansas Razorbacks, perhaps even the Arkansas Travelers, but there are plenty of options. Earlier this week, he said, someone bet $250,000 on the Kansas City Royals, though that size wager isn't common.

In July, Bet Saracen took around $11 million in wagers despite it being a slower sports month. Bet Saracen was profitable in its first quarter, even though many others in the sports betting industry aren't making much money.

"We continue to introduce new products," Saffa said. "Micro-market wagering is exclusive to us, which means during the football season, if you're watching the Cowboys play, you'll be able to bet if the next play is a run or a pass, or if the quarterback is going to be be sacked."

Saffa said Southland, due to its proximity to Memphis, gets around half of Arkansas' casino business. Online sports betting takes away the geography aspect, which allows Saracen to capitalize and bring in more revenue to itself and Pine Bluff.

He said the sportsbook brings Saracen new customers not just because people all over Arkansas can access it, but also because it targets a new demographic.

"It's no secret that your average slot customer is more likely to be female and tends to be a little bit older," Saffa said. "Your sports bettor tends to be a little bit younger, and is male dominant. So, it's all incremental revenue."