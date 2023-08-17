Seeing the system

Organizations are in the business of doing good work. As an organizational leader or participant, you may have everything set up and ready to go to achieve truly life-impacting work: mission, vision, values, goals, objectives, and an impressively bold three-year strategic plan.

But as you work to successfully implement initiatives, processes, and plans, how well do you understand how various parts of your organization interact and impact other parts and pieces of your organization?

If the Pareto Principle holds true (80 percent of the consequences come from 20 percent of the causes), then it might serve us well as organizational leaders to better recognize just how, precisely, our organizational system is uniquely designed, connected, and linked at all levels.

Developing a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of even small organizational systems can provide a tremendous amount of insight and awareness to leaders at all levels across the organization. Because of the complex nature of organizational structures (even small ones), authors Anthony S. Bryk, Louis Gomez, Alicia Grunow, and Paul LeMahieu in "Learning to Improve" remind us of the importance of thoroughly understanding that our organizational systems may produce behaviors and outcomes that were not purposely designed or intended.

How do you tackle this gnawing dilemma? How do you more successfully create organizations capable of accomplishing the inspiring mission and vision statements that guide your daily work?

See the system.

As mentioned, even the smallest of organizations have many pieces interacting with many other pieces within and throughout the structure and apparatus of the organization. Developing a better understanding of how these pieces relate to and interact provides valuable information to leaders, participants, and stakeholders across all levels.

Drawing inspiration from improvement science and specifically from "Learning to Improve" (a must-read!), we can sharpen our skill as leaders and organizational participants to implement changes in a way that actually makes things better in reality, not just in theory. We can design processes that are more effective in implementing change and deepening understanding of how the organization is actually working.

As you consider how seeing the system might revolutionize how you approach your work, keep in mind the following suggestions:

Look intentionally for gaps in your organization between what you hope you are accomplishing and what you are actually accomplishing.

Identify pieces of the organization that may not be interacting with other pieces as effectively or successfully as they were intended to.

Don't blame people when it's a system problem. When asked by Colonel Nicholson in "The Bridge on the River Kwai" how he would use the men to build the bridge, Major Hughes aptly responded, "Well, sir, not the way they're doing it. It's utter chaos ... it's a lot of uncoordinated activity; no teamwork. Some of those parties are actually working against each other." Major Hughes "saw the system" and recognized (as W. Edwards Deming and Don Berwick both believe) that every system produces the results it is designed to produce.

Ask the hard "why" questions: "Why? Why am I getting the outcome I am currently getting? Why is my organization not producing the results it is intended to produce? Why is there a gap between what I want to achieve and what I am actually achieving? What is the specific problem I am needing to solve?"

Avoid "solutionitis": the tendency to jump to the first (and many times, the easiest or most predictable) conclusion about what is actually causing the problem.

Seeing the system is a daunting but incredibly rewarding task. As a leader or organizational participant at any level, it is a vital competency that helps you see what works, for whom, and under what conditions.

Few things are more exciting than creating processes that accomplish your organizational mission, improve the lives of those you serve, and actually make your good work better.

Beth Anne Rankin Baker, Ed.D., has professional experience ranging from the governor's office and state treasury to foundations, higher education, small business, K-12, fundraising, and nonprofits. She infuses 20 years of executive and organizational expertise into her consulting work with Rankin Consulting and Good Work Partnership. She may be reached at www.goodworkpartnership.com.