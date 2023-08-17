Sections
Springdale’s Lena Souvannarath dances second season with OKC Thunder

Springdale’s Souvannarath dances second season with OKC Thunder by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
“I think, at the end of the day, I have to take a step back and look at how far its gotten me, and how much I actually enjoy it and that Im constantly doing it," says Lena Souvannarath of Springdale as she gets ready to start her second season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder's OCity Dance Crew, a co-ed hip hop dance team for the NBA Basketball Team. (Courtesy Photos/ Oklahoma City Thunder)

Lena Souvannarath spends long hours working toward singular moments.

The

Print Headline: Supporting the dream

