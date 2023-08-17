MOTOR SPORTS

Topless 100 weekend starts with CCSDS event

The 31st annual Comp Cams Topless 100 weekend, which concludes Saturday with Arkansas’ richest motor sports event, kicks off tonight with a makeup race for the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove.

The CCSDS event was rained out July 29 following heat races and will pay $5,000 to win. Entering the event Trumann’s Kyle Beard leads the series point standings by 20 points over Batesville’s Billy Moyer Jr. and by 79 points over Hunter Rasdon of Jonesboro. Rounding out the top five are B.J. Robinson of Bossier City, La., and Morgan Bagley of Longview, Texas. Starting Friday night, the roofs will be removed from the cars for the Topless 100, one of the crown jewel events in dirt late model racing. Friday night’s preliminary feature will pay $5,000 to win, while Saturday night’s 100-lap main event will pay $50,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

The Topless is sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series national tour. Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz., leads the Lucas Oil standings by 330 points over 2021 winner Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, Ind., and by 635 points over defending champion Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga. Ticket gates open at 5 p.m. today and grandstand admission is $20 or a ticket stub from the rained out event. Children aged 14 and under get in free. On Friday and Saturday, gates open at 4:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $30 for adults, children 11-15 get in for $10 and those 10 and under are admitted free.

TENNIS

Lama named ASU’s women’s coach

Arkansas State Athletic Director Jeff Purinton announced Wednesday the hiring of Sujay Lama as the school’s eighth head women’s tennis coach. Lama has 28 years of collegiate coaching experience after most recently serving as head coach at North Texas for the past 17 seasons. His teams won 195 dual matches at UNT, and he has 304 overall victories in his head coaching career that includes eight seasons at Illinois. He has coached teams to eight NCAA Tournament appearances as well as seven NCAA individual tournament appearances.

“I would like to thank Jeff Purinton and Amy Holt [ASU’s senior associate AD] for trusting me to lead the Arkansas State women’s tennis program,” Lama said. “Their vision and mission are aligned with mine. We will strive for excellence both on and off the court and be great ambassadors for the university. … The sky is the limit for this program, and we are going to dream big.” As a player, Lama was the top-ranked player in Nepal from 1989-91, reached No. 50 in the International Tennis Federation junior world singles rankings and was a three-time NCAA Division III All-American while at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.