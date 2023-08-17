STEM at UAPB grows

As the workforce demand for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) increases, it is imperative that colleges and universities across the country not only concentrate on graduating well-prepared professionals, but they must also respond to the crucial challenge of creating a diverse workforce that includes African Americans, women, and other underrepresented minorities.

For years, studies have shown that diversifying the workplace can positively leverage the unique backgrounds, cultural experiences, and worldviews of diverse workers to help innovate within their chosen professions and industries.

The higher wages commanded by STEM professionals continue to increase year over year as compared to many non-STEM occupations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In 2021, there were nearly 10 million workers in STEM occupations, and this is projected to grow by nearly 11% by 2031, more than two times faster than the total for all occupations. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, currently celebrating 150 years of excellence in education, is leading the STEM-diversity charge in Arkansas.

Beginning fall 2023, our campus will offer both a bachelor of science in engineering and bachelor of science in cybersecurity.

The engineering and cybersecurity programs are not only exciting for the University, but also historic, as they will be the first of their kind offered to undergraduate students at an Arkansas Historically Black College or University (HBCU). In fact, the engineering program, encompassing the two tracks of construction management and industrial manufacturing, will be the second engineering program offered by the University.

Three years ago, we began offering the bachelor of science in agricultural engineering in the fall of 2020, along with our long-established and highly successful industrial technology management and applied engineering (ITMAE) program. With the addition of the new programs, we anticipate that engineering will continue to be one of the most sought-after degree programs among UAPB's diverse prospective and current student body.

The Cybersecurity program will offer our students dynamic training, teaching them to detect and prevent cyberattacks within the public and private sectors, enabling them to meet the national shortage of cybersecurity professionals. In preparation for the new degree, UAPB joined with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Forge Institute, and Acxiom to create a regional industry cluster in emerging technologies that will enhance Arkansas as a Cyber Defense State and support national defense.

These new programs, along with the University's existing STEM education pathways, will create myriad opportunities not only for our current and prospective students, but for future generations of African Americans as well. According to the Pew Research Center, the general lack of visible examples of African American achievement within STEM fields is one factor that may deter African Americans from deciding to pursue STEM education and careers. With the planned engineering and cybersecurity programs, we can open the door to greater possibilities in STEM and effect positive, lasting, and substantial change both within academia and the workforce.

Laurence B. Alexander is chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.