Bryant police on Thursday arrested a Bryant High School student who, they said, had a gun in his vehicle on campus, according to a Facebook post from the Bryant Police Department.

School resource officers arrested the 17-year-old Thursday afternoon after searching his vehicle, saying that it drew suspicion because it was parked in a faculty parking area. The officers located a loaded handgun, the post states.

The teen will be charged in the juvenile court system, according to the Facebook post.