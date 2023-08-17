Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Texas League Sod Poodles 17, Travalers 6

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:15 a.m.

Sod Poodles 17, Travelers 6

The Arkansas Travelers' losing streak reached six games with a loss Wednesday night at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

The loss brought the Travelers' record in August to 1-13.

The Sod Poodles opened the scoring with an RBI single by Seth Beer in the first inning.

In the second inning, Amarillo scored a run on a throwing error by Arkansas second basemen Kaden Polcovich, another on a double by Caleb Roberts and two runs on an A.J. Vukovich home run to take a 5-0 lead.

After Josh Morgan's solo home run and Spencer Packard's RBI single in the top of the third, Arkansas trailed 5-2.

Neyfy Castillo hit a two-run home run later in the third to extend the gap to 7-2.

Arkansas scored two runs on Alberto Rodriguez's home run in the fourth inning, followed by another on a Matt Scheffler ground out to make it 7-5.

Amarillo scored five runs in both the fifth and eighth inning.

Print Headline: Texas League Sod Poodles 17, Travalers 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT