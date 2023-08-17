Texas League Sod Poodles 17, Travalers 6

Sod Poodles 17, Travelers 6

The Arkansas Travelers' losing streak reached six games with a loss Wednesday night at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

The loss brought the Travelers' record in August to 1-13.

The Sod Poodles opened the scoring with an RBI single by Seth Beer in the first inning.

In the second inning, Amarillo scored a run on a throwing error by Arkansas second basemen Kaden Polcovich, another on a double by Caleb Roberts and two runs on an A.J. Vukovich home run to take a 5-0 lead.

After Josh Morgan's solo home run and Spencer Packard's RBI single in the top of the third, Arkansas trailed 5-2.

Neyfy Castillo hit a two-run home run later in the third to extend the gap to 7-2.

Arkansas scored two runs on Alberto Rodriguez's home run in the fourth inning, followed by another on a Matt Scheffler ground out to make it 7-5.

Amarillo scored five runs in both the fifth and eighth inning.