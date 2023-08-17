The Busker is new concept for former South on Main; Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' restaurant to add dinner service





Restaurateur Don Dugan has unveiled the new concept for the former South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock: The Busker.

The name and concept reflect street performers commonly referred to as buskers. Dugan says he’s “going for the neighborhood bar in this area. We have several TV's to watch the games, [and we’ll] still have the stage and sound so we will still be doing live music.”

The menu will in some respects resemble that of South on Main, which specialized in Southern comfort foods, but will be more casual. It features a house-made cheese dip, a blackened snapper salad, several burgers and a Reuben; entrees include bacon-wrapped Shrimp & Scallop Skewers, crab cakes and steak frites.

Dugan is setting up a soft opening this weekend; hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Dugan is keeping South on Main’s phone number, (501) 244-9660.

Dugan also owns Dugan's Pub, Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro and Stratton's Market in the River Market District.

Meanwhile, Park Grill, the restaurant in the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, is adding dinner service, starting Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Executive chef Patrick Herron’s menu “will offer innovative interpretations of traditional Southern favorites,” he says, with “ingredients sourced from local producers including Ralston Family Farms and Arkansas Natural Produce.” Menu items include a miso-glazed sea bass and a beef filet of beef.

The restaurant, which had previously been open Tuesday-Sunday for lunch, started serving Saturday-Sunday brunch last weekend.

The phone number is (501) 396-0390; the website is ParkGrillatAMFA.com.



