The Juke Joint was originally placed at the Clinton Presidential Museum, but many people missed seeing it there. It has seen more visitors since it was lovingly transported to Fayetteville and placed in the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. (Courtesy photo)

If you walk into the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in Fayetteville, you might suddenly find yourself very much at... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: The Juke Joint is keeping the blues alive one performance at a time

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content