This week’s professional golf events

PGA TOUR

EVENT BMW Championship

SITE Olympia Fields, Ill.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Olympia Fields CC, North Course (Par 70, 7,366 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $3.6 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Patrick Cantlay

ARKANSAN ENTERED Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday noon-2 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; CBS, Saturday 2-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

USGA

EVENT U.S. Men's Amateur

SITE Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday (Event began Monday)

COURSE Cherry Hills CC (Par 71, 7,394 yards)

FORMAT 312 players played 36 holes, then the top 64 advanced to match play.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sam Bennett

ARKANSAN IN MATCH PLAY Connor Gaunt (Cabot)

TV/STREAMING Peacock, today 5-6 p.m., Friday 4-5 p.m.; Golf Channel, today 6-8 p.m., Friday 5-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 2-3 p.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday 3-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR/LPGA TOUR

EVENT ISPS Handa World Invitational

SITE Antrim, Northern Ireland

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Galgorm Castle GC (Par 70, 7,131 yards) and Castle Rock GC (Par 72, 7,200 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $225,000 (men and women)

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Ewen Ferguson and Maja Stark

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday 7:30-11:30 a.m., Sunday 5-10:30 a.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Magnt Championship

SITE Jackson Township, N.J.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Metedeconk National GC (Par 72, 7,402 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Zack Fischer

TV None

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Shaw Charity Classic

SITE Calgary, Alberta

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Canyon Meadows Golf & CC (Par 70, 7,061 yards)

PURSE $2.4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $360,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jerry Kelly

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV/STREAMING Peacock, Friday 3-5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Friday 8-10 p.m. (tape delay), Saturday-Sunday 3-6 p.m.