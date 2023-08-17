Two file for LR Zone 5 school board position

Two people are vying for the Little Rock School Board's Zone 5 position that is now held by Ali Noland.

Donnally Davis and Anna Strong filed as candidates by Wednesday's noon deadline for the School Board seat that represents north-central Little Rock.

Davis, 36, is the marketing and community outreach director for her family's business -- The Ouachitas Roaster, Eatery and Brewery.

She earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education at Arkansas Tech University and was a classroom teacher for 6 years before working in communications for the state.

Married to J.R. Davis, Donnally Davis said she was motivated to run for the School Board because she has a passion for education, particularly for the students.

"Each child matters, and so does their access to quality education -- no matter where they come from or what their parents do for a living," she said.

Davis is originally from Mena.

Strong, 41, is the executive director of the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

She grew up in Searcy and graduated from Searcy High before attending Hendrix College where she majored in math and minored in physics. She later completed a double master's degree program through the Clinton School of Public Service and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Public Health.

Strong and her husband Dr. Aaron Strong, are parents of sons, 6 and 2, the oldest of whom attends Pulaski Heights Elementary after attending the district's Fair Park Early Childhood Education Center. Both boys were previously enrolled at the district's Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center.

"I've always wanted to serve my community and I've always wanted to be able to give back. This feels like a really direct way to do that," Strong said.

Noland, who on Wednesday endorsed Strong to be her successor, was elected to the School Board in 2020 as part of the process that released the capital city school system from state control. Earlier this year, Noland said that she would not seek re-election to the board that oversees the operation of the 21,000-student district.

Additionally:

Incumbent Vicki Hatter filed Wednesday as a candidate for re-election to the Little Rock School Board's Zone 6 position.

Incumbent North Little Rock School Board member Angela Person-West filed Wednesday as a candidate for re-election to the Zone 4 seat she now holds.

Incumbent Pulaski County Special School Board member Wendy Potter filed for re-election to her Zone 5 seat.

Hatter, Person-West and Potter are unopposed in their candidacies.

The school board elections will be Nov. 14.