Two pedestrians die on Arkansas roads

Two people were killed late Tuesday and early Wednesday when they were struck by vehicles on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Robert Osborn, 35, of Hot Springs was killed around 11:36 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 1998 Nissan Frontier while walking on Arkansas 270 on the bridge over Westinghouse Road in Hot Springs, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Wanda Widdon, 62, of Little Rock died at a hospital after she was struck by a 2010 Dodge Nitro around 1:24 a.m. Wednesday while in the road near 4111 S. University Ave. in Little Rock, according to a report by police in that city.

An officer investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.