UAPB defense will see a mix of new and old

A mix of old and new players will lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff defense in its first year under head coach Alonzo Hampton.

Sunday at UAPB’s football media day, defensive coordinator David Calloway said the entire group has impressed him.

“We got a great group of guys that’s working hard,” Calloway said. “Our biggest thing is coming together as a unit. Team defense is going to be imperative to team success, so right now, guys doing a good job working hard, showing up every day, asking good questions. Just excited about what the futures holds for this bunch.”

Four of UAPB’s top five tacklers from last year return, led by linebacker Rico Dozier’s 78 tackles and defensive back Grant Ewell Jr.’s 74. Kendarius Clark and JaVonn Gray both return at defensive tackle.

Hampton said these veteran players have stood out to him just over two weeks into fall camp.

“Rico Dozier’s continued to be Rico Dozier, really good football player,” Hampton said. “He’s stood out at the linebacker position, and obviously, we got some guys that have played on the D-line. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do. So, we’re just trying to get better as a team, come together.”

Although the Golden Lions have at least one returning starter in each defensive position group, they will also need to turn to several new players to fill in the gaps. Anas Luqman and Isaiah Ward both contributed at defensive end last year, but more may be expected of them in 2023. Timon Akins should see more time at linebacker after making 11 tackles in four games.

Ewell and Laprel Boyd are the only returning starters in the secondary, making it the unit likely to have the most new faces.

Dozier said the players, new and returning, have grown closer because of a shared competitiveness.

“All the hard work and practice we have, I feel like we have been growing as a team,” Dozier said. “Even though we got a lot of new guys that we added on to the program, I think that we have a good chance this year of becoming something great.”

Hampton’s 4-2-5 defense will need to play a key role this fall as the Golden Lions don’t have many proven stars at the offensive skill positions. If UAPB is going to succeed, the defense needs to give the young offense all the help it can.

UAPB allowed 35.9 points per game last season with four opponents scoring more than 40 points. On the bright side, the Golden Lions ended the year with perhaps their best defensive performance in a 19-14 win at Alabama State University. Dozier said he would have loved another chance to play the Hornets after such a good showing last fall.

UAPB was picked to finish last in the SWAC West, but the Golden Lions aren’t concerned. Hampton said if the team improves each week, he will consider it a successful first season as head coach, regardless of wins and losses.

“We aren’t making any promises about how many wins it’s going to require,” Hampton said.

“What I want to see on the field is a product that makes the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff proud and our alumni and administration proud.”



