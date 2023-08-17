U.S. ruling would end mailing abortion drug

NEW ORLEANS -- Mail-order access to a drug used in the most common form of abortion in the U.S. would end under a federal appeals court ruling issued Wednesday that cannot take effect until the Supreme Court weighs in.

The decision by three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned part of a lower court ruling that would have revoked the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of mifepristone. But it left intact part of the ruling that would end availability of the drug by mail, allow it to be used through only the seventh week of pregnancy rather than the 10th, and require that it be administered in the presence of a physician.

Those restrictions won't take effect right away because the Supreme Court previously intervened to keep the drug available during the legal fight.

The panel's ruling would reverse changes the FDA made in 2016 and 2021 that eased some conditions for administering the drug.

"In loosening mifepristone's safety restrictions, FDA failed to address several important concerns about whether the drug would be safe for the women who use it," Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote for the panel. She was joined by Judge Cory Wilson. Judge James Ho dissented, arguing to fully uphold a Texas-based federal judge's April ruling that would revoke the drug's approval, which the FDA granted in 2000.

During the hearing, the judges expressed skepticism that the FDA appropriately considered the safety risks of mifepristone before the agency approved it for use in 2000 and again when it took steps to loosen restrictions on the drug in later years.

While the majority said it was too late to challenge the legality of the initial approval of mifepristone by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000, it upheld some limits imposed by the Texas judge. The appeals court said FDA decisions after 2016 -- allowing the drug to be taken later in pregnancy and mailed directly to patients -- were likely unlawful and should be rolled back.

President Joe Biden's administration said it would appeal, with Vice President Kamala Harris decrying the potential effect on abortion rights, as well as on the availability of other medications.

"It endangers our entire system of drug approval and regulation by undermining the independent, expert judgment of the FDA," Harris' statement said.

Abortion rights advocates said the ruling poses a major threat to abortion availability following last year's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and the nationwide right to abortion.

"If the Supreme Court affirms this decision, it will prevent patients from receiving their medication in the mail in all 50 states in the nation," Jennifer Dalven of the American Civil Liberties Union said during an online news conference. "That means that patients will have to travel often hundreds of miles, especially if they're coming from a state that has banned abortion, for the sole purpose of picking up a pill."

Abortion opponents hailed the ruling, although they, too, might appeal to seek full revocation of the FDA's approval of the drug.

"Chemical Abortion Pills take one life almost every time, an innocent child, and exposes women to all kinds of known problems," said a statement from the anti-abortion Students for Life of America.

Erin Hawley, an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which filed the Texas lawsuit, said her organization had not yet decided whether to appeal to the Supreme Court to try to get mifepristone's approval fully revoked. The conservative Christian legal group was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to the June 2002 Supreme Court ruling that has allowed states to ban abortion.

"Today the 5th Circuit rightly required the FDA to do its job and to restore crucial safeguards for women and girls," Hawley said during a call with reporters after the decision was released.

An attorney for drugmaker Danco Laboratories, which argued in favor of upholding the FDA approval and revisions, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Drugmaker GenBioPro, which was not part of the lawsuit, noted that the ruling would keep its generic mifepristone available, subject to the restrictions.

"We remain concerned about extremists and special interests using the courts in an attempt to undermine science and access to evidence-based medication, as well as attempts to undermine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory authority," GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill said in a statement.

THE LEGAL BATTLE

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen used in more than half of U.S. abortions and first approved for use in this country more than 20 years ago. The legal battle over the medication has intensified since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade's grant of a constitutional right to abortion last June, a decision that spurred multiple states to further limit or ban the procedure.

The challenge to mifepristone was brought by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, an association of anti-abortion doctors and others. The group asserted that the FDA did not sufficiently consider safety concerns when it approved the drug or when it subsequently removed some restrictions -- extending the approved use of mifepristone, for instance, through 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven.

The lawsuit was filed in Amarillo, Texas, where U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump nominee with long-held anti-abortion views, is the sole sitting judge. He issued an unprecedented ruling, for the first time suspending FDA approval of a human drug over objections from the agency. Kacsmaryk's mifepristone opinion included language used by antiabortion activists, referring to abortion providers as "abortionists" and to fetuses and embryos as "unborn humans."

Kacsmaryk sided with the group of anti-abortion doctors behind the lawsuit and said the agency fast-tracked approval of the drug without sufficient scientific evidence because it was facing significant political pressure to expand abortion access. The government argued it had more than two decades of evidence showing the pill was safe to use.

The Justice Department, representing the FDA, and the drug manufacturer Danco Laboratories appealed Kacsmaryk's ruling to the 5th Circuit. They emphasized the FDA's reliance on dozens of studies involving thousands of patients to approve the medication, which has been used by more than 5 million women, and argued that serious side effects occur in fewer than 1% of patients.

Lawyers defending the drug said the anti-abortion challengers had no legal right, or standing, to file the lawsuit because they were not directly harmed by the FDA's approval of the abortion pill. They also argued that allowing a court to revoke approval of an approved medication would jeopardize access to other kinds of drugs and more broadly harm medical research and innovation.

When new drug safety issues emerge after FDA approval, the agency is required to monitor medicines on the market, evaluate emerging issues and take action to protect U.S. patients, a responsibility Congress delegated to the FDA more than a century ago.

During a May 17 hearing, the 5th Circuit panel pushed back frequently against assertions that Kacsmaryk's April 7 ruling was unprecedented and unwarranted.

Kacsmaryk, Ho and Wilson are all appointees of former President Donald Trump. Elrod was appointed to the 5th Circuit by former President George W. Bush. All of the judges have a history of supporting abortion restrictions.

Ho argued that the approval violated the 19th-century Comstock Act. He also said the FDA gave the green light to mifepristone under a law that allows approval for drugs that treat serious or life-threatening illness. "Pregnancy is not an illness," Ho wrote.

Ho, in his dissent, said he would have affirmed Kacsmaryk's order blocking the sale of the abortion drug, adding that the FDA hadn't properly vetted the pill.

The legal battle over mifepristone thus far has been limited to Kacsmaryk's temporary order and has not been fought over the merits of the lawsuit itself.

Once there is a final ruling on the temporary order, litigation on the merits of the case will continue in district court in Texas, and Kacsmaryk will rule on whether federal approval of mifepristone should be permanently revoked. The outcome of the high-profile case has the potential to upend access to medication abortion across the country, even in states where it remains legal.

"Today's ruling does not affect the availability of mifepristone," Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. "But the 5th Circuit's opinion makes it clear that mifepristone's approval is very much still at risk, as is the FDA's independence."

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin McGill of The Associated Press, Ann E. Marimow and Perry Stein of The Washington Post and by Madlin Mekelburg and Celine Castronuovo of Bloomberg News (TNS).