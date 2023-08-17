Walmart’s McKenna retiring after 27 year career

Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday that international division head Judith McKenna is retiring after 27 years with the company.

Her departure will set off a shuffling of the Bentonville-based retailer's executives to fill key leadership roles. The changes will take effect on Sept. 11, but McKenna will stay with the company until Jan. 31 to help with the transition and to continue serving on the Walmex, Flipkart and PhonePe boards.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon announced McKenna's retirement and the subsequent changes in a memo to employees.

Kath McLay, president and chief executive of Sam's Club U.S., will move into McKenna's role.

Chris Nicholas, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., will take McLay's position at Sam's Club.

McMillon said he met McKenna when she was Walmart's chief financial officer in the U.K.

"I was struck by her combination of intelligence and heart," McMillon said.

McKenna became chief operating officer of Asda, the U.K. supermarket chain Walmart once owned. From there, she moved to Bentonville to lead strategy, real estate and other areas for the international division.

She next led Walmart's Neighborhood Market business before being promoted to chief development officer for Walmart U.S. and then to chief operating officer.

McMillon said McKenna "played an integral role in strengthening our Walmart U.S. business, shaping our e-commerce offering and digital transformation by leading the online grocery pickup business."

"This was a foundational moment that helped us achieve the omnichannel position we have today," McMillon said.

"She prioritized our store associates," McMillon said. "She listened carefully and acted quickly to make investments in compensation, launch Walmart Academies, introduce new technology for our store managers and make other changes that strengthened the core of the business."

Of McLay, McMillon said she also led the Neighborhood Market business for a time after serving in strategy and supply chain roles. As the head of Sam's Club U.S., he said, McLay and her team delivered 12 straight quarters of double-digit sales growth.

"She prioritized a member-centric culture, the improvement of our merchandise quality and an expansion of our omnichannel capabilities," he said. Adding that McLay moved to the U.S. from Australia to join Walmart, McMillon said, "She'll do a phenomenal job leading our international business."

Nicholas has led the Walmart U.S. store and supply chain team as chief operating officer, "and helped develop a strategy to create a more intelligent and automated end-to-end supply chain," McMillon said.

Nicholas has also been the chief financial officer for Walmart's U.S. and International divisions.

"Chris has a passion for the development of our associates and for serving our customers," McMillon said. "He'll bring this passion to Sam's Club, and I know he will do an exceptional job."

In a separate memo on Wednesday, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said Kieran Shanahan will succeed Nicholas.

Shanahan currently serves as an executive vice president of International Operations and regional CEO for Walmart International. Furner said he led performance and strategy for Chile and South Africa-based Massmart, and served as the operating partner for Canada.

Shanahan also oversaw the technology, operations, marketplace, real estate, and supply chain teams for Walmart International.

Before that, he served as executive vice president and chief growth officer at Sam's Club.