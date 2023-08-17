Ward 1 residents tell mayor tax concerns





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. led a discussion with residents in Ward 1 on Wednesday about his proposed temporary sales-tax increase that voters would see on the ballot in November.

Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton said the proposed increase would help his department utilize more technology to solve crime.

"Our prosecutors have been very instrumental for us so far in solving crimes, preventing crimes, but [technology is] a huge game changer for our city," Helton told those gathered at Second Baptist Church-Downtown.

The department is also looking at ways to better assist those with mental health issues and the unsheltered, as hospitals, clinics and other service providers are being "stretched to the max," the police chief said.

The behavioral response team within the department is made up of social workers and officers trained in crisis intervention. The team partners with the Little Rock School District, Helton added.

A partnership with the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Service and the Little Rock Fire Department would allow medical personnel to accompany members of the response team on calls as well, he said.

[DOCUMENT: Read the proposed Little Rock projects and costs » arkansasonline.com/817projects/]

Another initiative the sales tax would provide funds for is protecting individuals in the new micro village for unsheltered people in Little Rock, he added.

Scott said the city is utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds, but that part of the proposed sales tax will contribute $20 million over 10 years to focus on this "true public safety issue."

"When you look at this plan, it has, over 10 years, close to $120 million for public infrastructure, and so as each ward has a portion of that, that goes into that long list; and so why does that matter, why do I say that?" Scott asked. " ... We have a billion dollars' worth of needs. We come to you each time we're wanting new funding, and there's a list, and we continue to take things off that list. But the best way to truly attack that list is, we have to have multiple streams of revenue."

The general revenue contributes to the day-to-day and the recent millage extension funded one-time public infrastructure projects, but the sales tax referendum is "an investment in our future," he added.

Kathy Wells, president of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, challenged the mayor to provide a housing trust to aid those affected by the March 2023 tornado.

A joint-user agreement with the school district would allow the public to use school district sports facilities, Wells added. She used the city of Seattle as an example; it has paid half-a-million dollars per year in a partnership, and the district pays for the facilities.

Wells also asked the mayor to provide more detail and prepare the background on major studies and their expenditures, including the downtown master plan, the task force on density plan, the stormwater runoff plan and the master street revision plan.

She also requested that he include more public safety plans "focused on people, not technology."

"Let's leave the port off this list, we have people to take care of," she concluded.

[DOCUMENT: Read the letter calling to delay a sales tax vote » arkansasonline.com/817coalition/]

Resident Michael Bynum also suggested a similar plan called a "community sports model" to make athletic facilities available to the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, local sports leagues, associations, and tournaments, and in exchange, for the city to provide an annual financial contribution and personnel.

Bynum also provided the city of Seattle's joint-user agreement with their public schools as an example.

Scott said he will take the idea of a housing trust back to the Board of Directors.

The city Board of Directors and the Little Rock School Board are two different governing entities, the mayor explained, and "we do not control the school district."

"In some cities, the school district is a part of the city administration, like Seattle, and so Seattle can make that community partnership, but it's still one government," Scott said. "When you're talking about two different governments, it presents a lot of challenges. But I do think what we can do is go back and definitely look into that; but in knowing the superintendent, they've been very strategically focused on increasing the current facilities and their school district."

Virgil Miller Jr., city director of Ward 1, said he heard a lot of passion from his residents at the meeting.

"They had a lot of specific questions about their specific neighborhoods. They want to know: What is the sales tax going to do for their neighbors?" he said. "And I heard a lot of issues that people want to be addressed, some that the city's involved with, some not."

Miller added that he heard his residents' concerns about how unsheltered facilities are centered in his ward.

"Unsheltered people don't want to live out in the suburbs," he explained. "They want to be where the density is. And so we've got to, we got to meet the homeless, [the] unsheltered where they are, and that means putting the facilities where they're located. We will certainly try our best to spread these resources around."







