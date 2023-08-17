White County man arrested, accused of pointing rifle at Arkansas State Police helicopter

Arkansas State Police troopers on Tuesday arrested a White County man who, they say, aimed a rifle at a police helicopter and then refused to speak with officers, leading to a SWAT standoff near Pangburn, according to a Facebook post on Thursday from the White County sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Lawson, 53, was later identified as the man pointing a scoped rifle at the aircraft, the post states.

Troopers piloting a state police helicopter near Pangburn around noon Tuesday noticed a man pointing a rifle. State police spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the aircraft was assisting local law enforcement in the area at the time, but she wasn’t able to provide further details.

Troopers in the helicopter reported that the armed man went into a residence before White County deputies could arrive on the scene. The man refused to come to the door, even when commands were given using a loudspeaker, according to the Facebook post.

Troopers and deputies set up a perimeter around the residence, which required them to evacuate people from nearby residences and divert buses from Pangburn schools trying to drop off children in the area, the post states. It wasn’t clear if the residence was Lawson's or someone else’s, Murphy said.

After receiving no word from the suspect in two hours, troopers requested help from a state police SWAT team, the post states. SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team members arrived, and Lawson surrendered peacefully around 4:30 p.m., the post states.

Lawson faces a felony aggravated assault charge and was booked in the White County jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond, the release states. He was released shortly before noon on Wednesday, the jail’s online inmate roster showed.