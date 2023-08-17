Youth wins 3 honors in field events

An 8-year-old athlete with Pine Bluff's Port City SPEED earned three all-American honors this summer in national track and field meets.

On July 24 at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Eugene, Ore., Yoel Thomas threw the shot put 5.33 meters, or 17 feet, 6 inches, to place seventh and threw the javelin 13.26 meters, or 43 feet, 6 inches, for eighth in that event. Those places were enough to earn Yoel all-American status.

Yoel added to her honors Aug. 5 with an all-American finish in the AAU Junior Olympics at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She threw the turbo javelin 17.78 meters, or 58 feet, 4 inches, to place fifth out of 66 competitors.

According to Kathy Richards of Port City SPEED, the AAU Junior Olympics is noted to be the largest multi-sport youth event in the nation and was expected to have an economic impact of $44 million on the Des Moines area. Yoel was among 12,245 athletes competing in the AAU Junior Olympics.