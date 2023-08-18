The world in brief: Iran foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia





Iran foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's foreign minister traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the first trip to the kingdom by Tehran's top diplomat in years after the two nations reached a détente with Chinese mediation.

The visit by Hossein Amirabdollahian comes as both Saudi Arabia and Iran try to ease tensions between their nations, which long have viewed each other as archrivals for influence across the wider Middle East. Challenges remain, however, particularly over Iran's advancing nuclear program, the Saudi-led war in Yemen and security across region's waterways.

Amirabdollahian's trip to Riyadh comes as the two nations are reopening diplomatic missions in each others' countries. He was accompanied by Alireza Enayati, Iran's new ambassador to the kingdom.

Amirabdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and later delivered on-camera statements.

"Our meeting today is a continuation of the steps taken towards implementing the agreement to resume diplomatic relations, which represents a pivotal platform in the history of the two countries and the path of regional security," Prince Faisal said.

Amirabdollahian acknowledged that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hopes to travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

"We believe that the idea of achieving security and development in the region is an idea that cannot be fragmented," he said.





7 die on boat adrift at sea; 56 missing

DAKAR, Senegal -- More than 60 migrants are feared dead after a Spanish fishing vessel rescued a boat off the Atlantic archipelago of Cape Verde that originally had more than 100 people aboard, authorities and migrant advocates said Thursday.

Seven bodies were found on the boat and an estimated 56 people are missing at sea and presumed dead, said International Organization for Migration spokesperson Safa Msehli. According to Senegal's foreign affairs ministry, 38 people were rescued earlier in the week near Cape Verde, about 385 miles off the coast of West Africa.

The Spanish migration advocacy group Walking Borders said the vessel was a large fishing boat, called a pirogue, which had left Senegal on July 10.

Families in Fass Boye, a seaside town 90 miles north of the capital, Dakar, reached out to Walking Borders on July 20 after 10 days without hearing from loved ones on the boat, group founder Helena Maleno Garzón said.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service confirmed that a Spanish fishing boat named the Zillarri rescued 38 people and recovered seven bodies from a Senegalese pirogue on Aug. 14 after spotting it adrift northeast of Cape Verde.





Ugandan president criticizes World Bank

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Uganda's president on Thursday slammed the World Bank, calling the global lender "insufferable" for holding up new loans after the East African country enacted an anti-gay bill that includes the death penalty in some cases.

In a strongly worded statement, President Yoweri Museveni said he was struggling to restrain himself "from exploding with anger."

The World Bank -- which has over the years played a key role in financing ambitious government projects in Uganda and helped build many roads, schools and hospitals -- had deployed a team to the country after the law was enacted in May.

"Our goal is to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects we finance. These measures are currently under discussion with the authorities," the World Bank said in a statement.

The decision has angered many Ugandan officials, with some accusing the World Bank of imperialism and referring to "the arrogance of some actors" in the West who urge the protection of LGBTQ+ rights.

"Some of these imperialist actors are insufferable," Museveni's statement said.

"How, then, are you different from the religious fundamentalists who are intolerant of other faiths," he said, referring to the World Bank and the West.

Sweden raises terror alert after protests

STOCKHOLM -- Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level on Thursday after a string of public desecrations of the Quran sparked angry demonstrations across Muslim countries and threats from militant groups.

The Swedish Security Service, known as SÄPO, lifted the "terror threat level" one notch to "high," the fourth of five levels, for the first time since 2016.

The move reflects Swedish concerns that repeated Quran-burnings this year by a handful of anti-Islam activists have made the Scandinavian country a prime target for Islamic extremists.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that Swedish interests abroad had already been targeted, including the storming of Sweden's Embassy in Baghdad last month and an attempted attack on the diplomatic mission in Beirut last week.

Sweden has come under intense criticism from Muslim countries for allowing the public desecrations of the Quran, most of them by an Iraqi asylum-seeker who says he is using his freedom of speech to criticize Islam.









Sweden’s Security Police Chief Charlotte von Essen (left) and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attend a news conference Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden. (AP/TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery)





