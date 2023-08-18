Affidavit: Man says wife fell on knife

A Little Rock man charged in the stabbing death of his wife at a motel last week told police that she fell on the knife and he was not trying to hurt her as they struggled over the blade, although witnesses reported two stab wounds, and the woman's daughter said she saw her mother stabbed twice, a court document states.

Officers arriving around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 for a report of a cutting at the America's Best Value Inn at 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive encountered Tadese Patrick, 31, who said his wife, Romesha Simmons, 26, had fallen on a knife, an affidavit written by a Little Rock police detective states.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her wounds.

Patrick told detectives that the two of them got in a fight because he thought Simmons had bugged his phone and had people watching him, and that when he saw her get a knife from the kitchen he moved to take it because she had stabbed him in the past, the affidavit states.

The two fell onto the bed while struggling over the knife, and Simmons fell onto the knife, according to the affidavit's description of Patrick's account. It says Patrick told police he pulled the knife from the wound and moved her from the bed to the floor because a 911 dispatcher instructed him to do so.

However, both the emergency room nurse who treated Simmons and an officer on the scene described seeing two stab wounds in Simmons' chest, the affidavit states, and officer body camera footage also shows both wounds.

Additionally, detectives spoke with Simmons' daughter, who was in the room at the time and gave various descriptions of the incident. She said her mother grabbed a knife and that her father, Patrick, took it from her before they fell onto the bed, injuring Simmons.

The child also described the two adults standing when her mother was stabbed, and she remembered Patrick saying "I stabbed her in the heart," the affidavit states. The girl said she thought this was an accident because Patrick started crying.

The child also told police that Patrick had hurt Simmons "a lot of times" and that he had "hit her with a big speaker" before, the affidavit states.

When investigators tried to get the girl to clarify what she saw, she said her mother fell on the knife, but she also nodded her head yes when a detective asked if her dad stabbed her mom while they were standing.

Patrick was held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening in lieu of a $1 million bond on a charge of first-degree murder, the jail's online inmate roster showed.