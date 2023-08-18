Arkansas among final 10 for highly touted ’25 RB





One of the top junior running backs in the nation recently cut his list of schools and the University of Arkansas is one of those lucky schools.

Alvin Henderson, 5-10, 200 pounds, of Elba, Ala., narrowed his list of more than 70 reported scholarship offers to 10 schools on Aug. 8 with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Southern Cal left to fight out for his signature.

His relationship with Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, a Brewton, Ala., native, have the Razorbacks in contention.

"Arkansas really made my top 10 because of the relationships I've built with Coach Smith and Coach Fountain, it's been unreal," Henderson said. "Coach Smith and Coach Fountain came to my school. The relationship I've built with them is like crazy. Coach Fountain is from right here in Alabama and Coach Smith is a great running back coach. They pretty much made my top 10 because I can see myself playing at Arkansas."

All four major recruiting service rate Henderson a 4-star prospect with ESPN rating him the No. 6 running back and No. 56 overall recruit in the nation for the 2025 class.

Henderson had 195 carries for 2,636 yards and 49 touchdowns as a sophomore while leading the Tigers to a 11-1 record and to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Smith and Fountain have communicated how bad they want Henderson in Fayetteville.

"Coach Smith was my first offer and ever since he offered he's kept it real with me," Henderson said. "He's [told] me you're our guy and same way with Coach Fountain."

Henderson, who rushed for 1,115 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman, has his eye on a trip to Arkansas.

"Honestly, I want to try and get to a game this fall," Henderson said. "I don't know which one I'll be able to make but I promise you I'll probably make it to a game this fall."

Eager for knowledge, Henderson likes to pick the brains of his coaches and older players.

"I'm the type of person, I like to learn each and every day," Henderson said. "I go to school and go to my coaches, I'm thirsty for more knowledge each and every day. With me being on varsity since the 8th grade, I learned from all the older dudes who went off to college. After they left, they told me how to handle myself."

Henderson's father passed away when he was 13 years old, but has remembered his father's advice.

"Before my dad passed he always told me always handle yourself... always treat people and respect people how you would like to be treated," said Henderson, who was team captain as a sophomore and will be again this fall. "My family always told me that too."

His maturity off the field shows up in the classroom.

"I had a 4.0 [grade point average] but I had two Bs the last semester, so I have a 3.8," he said.

Henderson is fond of Smith's coaching ability and Razorback junior running back Raheim Sanders.

"I know how Coach Smith does with running backs," Henderson said. "I've been watching him ever since he's had Raheim."

Fountain wants to use him on special teams.

"He considers me as a player that could come in there and play punt return, kick return early," Henderson said.

