Arkansas local law enforcement agencies receive 15,000 kits of naloxone





Local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas are set to receive 15,000 kits of naloxone, a medication capable of rapidly reversing opioid overdoses, state officials said Thursday.

Police officers and sheriff deputies from around the state came to Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Thursday to pick up the lifesaving medication. The kits are also available for pickup at the distribution site today.

"We want to continue to make sure every law enforcement agency and individual has the tools and the resources they need to help keep our communities safe," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said while speaking at the distribution site.

"I wish this wasn't something that we were dealing with, but as long as we are, we are going to continue to help give our teams the resources that they need," she added.

Naloxone quickly reverses an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids. The medication can restore normal breathing within two to three minutes when given to a person whose breathing has slowed, or even stopped, because of an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is so important that we have this. [Naloxone] has saved countless lives over the last four or five years," said Kirk Lane, director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.

The kits distributed to local law enforcement cost a total of $675,000. The medication was purchased using money counties and cities received from the $216 million Arkansas was awarded in the settlement of a national lawsuit against opioid distributors last year. The settlement dollars will be gradually paid out over 18 years and divided evenly between cities, counties and the state, according to the Arkansas attorney general's office.

Overseen by the Crittenden County Circuit Court, the settlement money can only be spent on programs, projects and strategies aimed at ending the opioid epidemic in Arkansas. The Arkansas Association of Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League created the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership to administer funds awarded to local jurisdictions from the settlement.

Tom Fisher, Arkansas' drug director, noted that as of Thursday the Little Rock Police Department had 27 active overdose death investigations compared with 35 homicide investigations.

"At the rate that we're going, overdose deaths are likely to overcome homicide and violent crime in the city of Little Rock by the end of the year," Fisher said. "I agree and I understand the conversation and the approach to attacking violent crime. But I'd like to argue that this epidemic, the overdose crisis, we should be spending at least the same amount of effort if not more addressing overdoses in the state."

Fisher said when Lane served as drug director six years ago, he instituted a policy that helped put naloxone in the hands of first-responders.

"To date, that program has documented over 2,100 saved lives across Arkansas," Fisher said.

The total number of all drug overdose deaths in Arkansas in 2022 was 487, according to a provisional count from the Arkansas Department of Health posted online. The agency's provisional count for the total number of all drug overdose deaths for this year as of July 13 is 155.

When asked if opioid settlement dollars were used to fund naloxone kits for state law enforcement officers, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a written statement that he and his staff have discussed the importance of naloxone with state law enforcement agencies, the state drug director and the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. He encouraged state law enforcement agencies to contact his office regarding potential funding.

Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said the agency's troopers are provided with multiple doses of naloxone that are purchased using operational funding.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel McFadin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders converses with legislators after delivering remarks Thursday at the naloxone distribution center at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







Jamal Williams, a project director with the state drug director’s office, loads kits of naloxone, a medication capable of rapidly reversing opioid overdoses, into an Ash Flat Police Department vehicle during a pickup event Thursday at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





