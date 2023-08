Genoa, circa 1910: Aimed at Italian immigrants, Genoa Colony was a real estate speculation whose promoters promised a climate like that in Genoa, Italy. One summer in Miller County would have opened settlers' eyes. A dozen miles east of Texarkana, the town had 972 residents in the 2020 Census.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203