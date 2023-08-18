Arkansas Senate candidate Goodwin receives letter of caution, fine from ethics commission

The Arkansas Ethics Commission found Lonny Goodwin, a candidate for the Arkansas Senate, failed to file two campaign contribution and expenditure reports on time and didn't include a "paid for by" disclaimer on campaign material when running for office last year.

Goodwin, of Saratoga, received a public letter of caution and a fine of $50, according to a copy of the commission's final order issued earlier this week.

Goodwin was not available to comment on the findings Thursday, said Karen Ackley, office manager for the Lonny Goodwin Company.

During last year's election, Goodwin ran as an independent candidate for Senate District 4, which includes a large swath of southwest Arkansas. He was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana.

After holding a final adjudication hearing for Goodwin's case in July, the commission found him in violation of state law by a vote of 3-0, with two members not voting.

The panel determined that Goodwin filed his monthly contribution and expenditure report for September on Nov. 18, making it 32 days late. The commission determined Goodwin filed his pre-election contribution and expenditure report Nov. 18, making it 17 days late.

Goodwin also failed to include a required "paid for by" disclaimer on his printed campaign materials, according to the committee's findings.

The committee's final order requires Goodwin to pay the $50 fine by Sept. 14.

State officials began their investigation after receiving a complaint against Goodwin on Nov. 7. The committee's staff presented preliminary results of their investigation and were instructed to complete the investigation later that month.

After reviewing the investigation during a May meeting, the panel voted 4-0 that probable cause existed for finding Goodwin violated state law. The committee contacted Goodwin with an offer of settlement proposing the issuance of a public letter of caution and a $50 fine.

State officials said they did not receive a response to the offer before it expired, which led the committee to hold a final adjudication hearing, according to the final order.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission is a five-member panel created to serve as a compliance and enforcement agency under Arkansas' standards of conduct and disclosure laws. The panel oversees candidates for public office, state and local public officials, lobbyists and committees, and individuals involved with initiatives, referenda and other matters referred to the voters, according to its website.