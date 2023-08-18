Arkansas State University names Travis Marsico as executive director of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute

Arkansas State University has promoted Travis Marsico to be the next executive director of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute.

He will also be the university’s vice provost for research, innovation and discovery, Provost Calvin White Jr. announced at ASU’s Fall Faculty Conference on Thursday.

Marsico has served in both roles on an interim basis since the summer, returning to the Jonesboro campus after serving as a Jefferson Science Fellow with the U.S. Department of State. In these roles, he will essentially lead the research arm of Arkansas State University, which includes the Arkansas Biosciences Institute.

The Institute is an agricultural and biomedical research program that came out of the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Proceeds Act of 2000. It is a partnership of scientists from Arkansas Children’s Research Institute, Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

As outlined in the Act, the purpose of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute is to conduct agricultural research with medical implications; bioengineering research that expands genetic knowledge and creates new potential applications in the agricultural-medical fields; tobacco-related research that identifies and applies behavioral, diagnostic, and therapeutic knowledge to address the high level of tobacco-related illnesses in Arkansas; nutritional and other research that is aimed at preventing and treating cancer, congenital and hereditary conditions, or other related conditions; and other areas of developing research that are related or complementary to primary ABI-supported programs.

Marsico has been teaching at ASA since 2010.