Arkansas Tech trustees name longer term interim leader

The Arkansas Tech University board of trustees selected Russell Jones as “acting interim” president of the university, according to a news release.

The board made the decision Thursday during a regularly scheduled meeting in Russellville, site of ATU’s main campus.

Jones joined ATU in July 2020 as dean of the College of Business, which is now called the ATU College of Business and Economic Development. The college includes the ATU School of Business and the ATU Department of Agriculture and Tourism. Jones’ faculty rank is professor of accounting.

Keegan Nichols, who has served as acting president of ATU during the summer, will continue her role as vice president for student affairs. Robin E. Bowen, ATU’s president, announced in July she was taking a medical leave of absence.







