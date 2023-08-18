Arkansas' unemployment rate steady at 2.6% in July

The unemployment rate in Arkansas held steady at a record low 2.6% in July, according to the data from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 3.5%.

Improvements continued in Arkansas' labor-force participation, a key measure of working-age Arkansans who are employed or are actively seeking work.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 3,243 and the number of employed increased to 1.35 million. Both remain at record high levels. Labor force participation increased to 57.7%. Compared to July 2022, there are 26,170 more employed and 9,993 fewer unemployed Arkansans.



