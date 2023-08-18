Bella Vista golf courses seeing upswing in popularity, Property Owners Association panel told

BELLA VISTA -- Golfing in Bella Vista is becoming more and more popular, according to course numbers presented Aug.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Vista golf courses seeing upswing in popularity, Property Owners Association panel toldSo far 26,000 more rounds played in 2023, official says by Samuel Clanton | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Golf Joint Advisory Committee prepares for its regular meeting to begin Aug. 9 at the Bella Vista Country Club board room. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Samuel Clanton)
Print Headline: Upswing in golf rounds seen at Bella Vista courses
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT