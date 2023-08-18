Brooks will run again for reelection to House District 78 seat

Rep. Keith Brooks announced in a news release Thursday that he will run for reelection to the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Brooks is running to again represent District 78, which includes the western edge of Little Rock, Roland and rural parts of Pulaski and Saline counties. The release touted Brooks as a "a principled conservative" who had previously received an endorsement from Arkansas Right to Life. Brooks, a Republican from Little Rock, is perhaps most known for being the House sponsor of the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' expansive overhaul of public education.

"We have accomplished so much together over the last four years, from establishing Arkansas as the most pro-life state in the country to passing the largest and most impactful education reform bill in Arkansas's history," Brooks said in the release. "We've cut taxes, rolled back regulations, and made public safety a priority. Together, we're turning Arkansas into the best place to call home – but we're not finished yet."

Brooks is the owner of an insurance agency in Saline County and vice chair of the House Education Committee. He is also a member of the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs committees.

He was first elected in 2020, defeating Democrat Mazhil Rajendran. In the 2022 general election, Brooks ran unopposed. Brooks is one of 82 Republicans serving in the Arkansas House.

Brooks has a bachelor's and graduate degree from Harding University and is a member of the Benton Chamber of Commerce, according to the news release.