Children’s Hospital names new chief medical officer

Dr. Karen Farst will become the next senior vice president and chief medical officer of Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, the institution announced Friday.

Farst, 56, who leads the hospital’s Child Maltreatment program and serves as chief of medical staff, was the first physician board-certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics in Arkansas. She is a professor of pediatrics and section chief of the Children at Risk program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine. Farst has served two terms on the Child Abuse sub-board of the American Board of Pediatrics.

She will move into her new role during the coming year, the hospital said in a news release.



