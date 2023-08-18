City leaders respond to tax concern

This is the second of a two-part series.

During the question and answer segment of the town-hall meeting held Monday evening to discuss the proposed five-eighths-cent and three-eighths-cent sales taxes hosted by Go Forward Pine Bluff and the city of Pine Bluff, some citizens expressed their concern while others expressed their support for the sales tax initiatives.

Amongst the opposition was NAACP president and former council member Ivan Whitfield, who had several questions for the panel consisting of Mayor Shirley Washington, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley, and council members Glen Brown Jr. and Lloyd Holcomb Jr.

Addressing Washington, Whitfield said citizens would have accepted it better if signatures were allowed to be collected to put the issue back on the ballot. The citizens, he said, had already voted the tax down, but Washington contended some people asked for it to be placed back on the ballot.

Whitfield also criticized the three-eighths public safety tax.

"I have a career in public safety. The bonuses are good. The insurance is OK, but if you are really trying to recruit officers, they need a real legitimate pay scale," said Whitfield.

He mentioned the police department was short 25 officers and the pay scale is needed to maintain and recruit officers. He also felt the reason the language of the taxes was changed was that there was no intent to do what was stated, which would have been against the law.

Whitfield said presenting the tax back to the community was "distasteful."

"Why is it all of the years of government, now it takes Go Forward and bankers to spend taxpayer's money," he said. "Mayor Washington, we elected you as mayor and we stand with you, but we want you to handle the business."

Responding to Whitfield, Washington said the salary scale is currently being worked on but needs the tax in order to make the scale float.

Addressing Holcomb and Brown, Whitfield said the citizens elected them and "all we ask is that you handle the tax dollars." Whitfield also asked why the council could not come up with a plan.

Brown's reasoning was that a plan is already in place.

"Bankers aren't controlling the tax dollars. City council allocates every dollar of the tax that is spent," said Brown, adding Whitfield was deceiving the people.

Brown explained how the 2017 initiative has made significant accomplishments with more to come.

"I feel that all of these things is what the citizens of Pine Bluff will want," said Brown. "We've been doing this for the last seven years. Going back to the drawing board and starting over didn't make sense."

Holcomb agreed, and said when the tax was defeated there was not another plan in place.

"The people came to us -- the mayor, council members and those who support Go Forward -- and said we must continue to work," he said. "That's why we put the tax back on the ballot. The bankers do not control the city council. We are working for the progress of the city, and at some point -- even though all of us don't agree with every agenda -- we are all going to have to come together for the betterment of this city."

Watley also responded to explain the difference between the public sector and the private sector.

"The way they function and operate ... short-term goal for the private sector of three years may take the municipality six years to accomplish," he said. "The advantage of what the city of Pine Bluff has is free labor from a private arm that is working to expedite things within city government."

Watley said he reports to the board that hires and pays him, but he also works with the council and mayor who approves every project.

"We are advocates, we are powerless without the council -- and we receive no tax dollars unless there is a contract in place," said Watley.

GFPB Chairman Tommy May responded to accusations that the city is having to pay for the efforts of the election. He said that was not the case and all the efforts related to the tax are paid for with private money.

"I'm one of those bankers, been one of those for 30-something years in Pine Bluff where I chose to live," he said. "I believe we have a great opportunity, more so now than in some time. All projects that we are doing are vetted through the public-private partnership made up of three people from the city and three people from Go Forward, but the final authority and approval is with the city council."

Concerns and questions from the audience included being an advisory of the tax because of failed contracts, unfinished contracts and putting the tax on citizens with a fixed income.

A supportive citizen stated that people needed to keep in mind that the pandemic was a factor and that what GFPB has done so far was great.

Supporters pointed out that seven years was not long enough to execute the plan while others asked to see the projected revenue and jobs that each project would produce.

"Everything that we touch has a private person that is willing to invest to operate them," said Watley. "What they do is they pay the city a flat fee for operating the venues."

Washington added there are many needs of the city.

"One is more street lights," she said. "Some communities have very few lights. When you put street lights in, the light bill goes up. We need the money to support that."

And to address the high crime rate in the city, Washington said cameras would be needed.

Former councilwoman Joni Alexander Robinson, who has announced her candidacy for mayor, gave a statement at the end of the Town Hall meeting.

"You mentioned street lights, but you cut funding for street lights out of the budget," said Alexander to Washington. "You keep talking about no one else never had a plan. ...You never gave anyone an opportunity to present a plan."

Alexander also referenced the Ways and Means committee meeting where the proposed tax ordinances were introduced.

"The city clerk didn't even know that the tax was coming on the agenda, and the only reason why we are standing here today for this meeting is because Ryan Watley changed the language from what the tax attorney gave him originally," she said.

"That tax did not pass in May. The voters spoke. Why are you bringing it back now? My last statement is: transparency is not infographics, it's not paid advertisement. Transparency is showing how every penny has been spent with receipts and invoices."