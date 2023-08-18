COLUMNIST: Don’t count out The Ron yet

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign continues to flounder--its latest reboot culminating with a new campaign manager--many pundits and observers are asking the same question: How does someone who is so bad at politics become governor of the nation's third-largest state?

But they're looking at it wrong.

DeSantis isn't bad at politics. He's won open nominations for a U.S. House seat and then for governor. He was re-elected by a sizable margin. His early presidential campaign attracted plenty of positive attention and support.

Those are signs that he has at least basic political competence. But presidential politics are different, and lots of skilled politicians fall short at this level, not because they weren't good enough but because only one candidate per party per cycle can win.

That doesn't mean I'm predicting he's going to win the Republican nomination. Former president Donald Trump likely had it wrapped up from the moment he decided to run again. Even if Trump fails, there will still only be one candidate standing at the end. That's the nature of the game.

But we can learn a lot from how bad DeSantis looks right now. To begin with, every candidate looks terrible when they're losing. Joe Biden looked old and out of touch with the new Democratic Party after the 2020 Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. Two weeks later, Biden was the nominee.

Virtually every candidate making the jump from a statewide to national campaign has a steep learning curve, DeSantis included. That doesn't make him a bad politician, it makes him normal.

Remember, we're basically talking about winning nominations. Almost any candidate capable of winning a major-party nomination can win a general election if the district and election cycle favor his or her party.

If DeSantis has a bad night in the first Republican debate on Aug. 23, it's possible his campaign will be over, an early and disappointing washout. If he has a good night, Republicans will remember he's still second behind Trump in the polls and second in high-profile endorsements, in both cases by a solid margin over the rest of the field. It wouldn't be surprising if the media tired of the "DeSantis is slumping" story.

The point is that lots of candidates are good enough politicians to win presidential nominations. It's simply an illusion that only the winner (or perhaps only the winner and close runners-up) have "What It Takes" to win.