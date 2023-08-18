Urology clinic opens with 2 new doctors

Jefferson Regional Urology Associates has opened in the Jefferson Professional Center 2 at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C.

The clinic has two physicians Dr. Nathan Green and Dr. Jordan Hanberry. A third urologist, Dr. Nick Scherzer will be joining the practice in 2024, according to a news release.

Green received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He then completed an internship in general surgery, followed by a residency in urology, both at UAMS. Green is a member of the American Urological Association.

Hanberry received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and completed a urology residency at UAMS. Hanberry is a member of the American Urological Association.

Services offered by the new practice include treatment of kidney stones, prostate disease, bladder control, bladder and kidney infections, low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and vasectomy. Members of the community can meet the physicians and tour the facility during an open house on Sept. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Details: Jefferson Regional Urology Associates, (870) 541-6060.

Sheriff's office closed due to A/C outage

The Administrative Offices of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will be closed today due to failed HVAC systems. The Detention Centers are not affected by this outage and will remain open, according to a news release. HVAC maintenance personnel are working to repair the systems and the Administrative Offices are expected to re-open on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

The Uniformed Patrol Division will continue to respond to all calls for service including any emergencies as normal. If there is an emergency, call 911 for immediate assistance or call the non-emergency communications center MECA at (870) 541-5300.

Caregivers support group to meet

The Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting will be held at Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon Monday.

The topic is Alzheimer's Association Awareness and the speaker will be Jill Thompson, director of programs at the Alzheimer's Association -- Arkansas Chapter.

Participants must register to attend. The Zoom Meeting Registration is available at https://alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlcuCvrT0sE9bGeaonMjmCx-6VzrKoRNBB. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency (870) 543-6309.