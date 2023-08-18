Cougars want title before moving up

Izard County took advantage of its first chance at making an impression in eight-man football a year ago. In 2023, the Cougars will try to leave a lasting mark on it.

With several underclassmen who played significant roles during last season's run to a AAA-sanctioned state championship returning, Izard County is intent on defending its crown in what will be its final go-around in eight-man.

"We're excited about taking on that next role," said Izard County Coach Jared Johnson, whose team is planning on making the move to 11-man football in 2024. "We want to take that on for our community, our school, our kids. ... We're just excited about getting to move up in to that 11-man game.

"It's definitely going to come with a lot of challenges, though, and we're aware of that. We know that there are some differences, but make no mistake about it, eight-man football is football. All these teams take it seriously."

Opponents found out firsthand just how seriously Johnson's crew took things a year ago.

Izard County averaged 40 points and went 9-2 in its very first season playing the eight-man game. More importantly, the Cougars romped their way to a title by beating Rector 36-26 in the state final.

According to Johnson, that achievement hasn't been lost on his team, particularly after the way their debut year started.

Izard County went 1-2 over the first three weeks of the season before ripping off eight consecutive victories to close things out. The second-year coach is hoping the Cougars can avoid a similar start this year, but he understands that they aren't about to fly under anyone's radar.

With teams like Rector, Strong, Spring Hill, Mountain Pine, Brinkley and Woodlawn – all of whom are bringing back chunks of talent – Johnson isn't anticipating any cakewalks.

"We think about that all the time," he explained. "Matchups are so important. From week to week, you watch film, and you may think a team is maybe not as good or is really, really good, depending on what's happened. But then you go out, play them, and then you realize pretty quick just how important matchups are. There are some really good football teams out there, especially in the upper echelon.

"Any one of them can beat the other one on any given night."

Izard County's chances of beating anyone remain promising, namely because of the amount of production that's back.

Junior quarterback Wyatt Buchanan passed for nearly 1,900 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 334 yards and 7 additional scores in 2022.

"He had a lot of reps last year," Johnson said of the 6-0, 160-pounder, who threw for 331 yards and five touchdowns in the state title game. "Make no mistake, he had a fine season, and we expect him to have another one. He made a lot of big plays for us as a sophomore."

Despite losing big-play threat Malachi Cruz to graduation, Buchanan will have an ample amount of weapons to utilize. Juniors Jesse Warden, Porter Burton, Xander McCandlis and Cash Arnhart may find themselves lined up at multiple spots on the field, which will allow them to showcase their athleticism. According to Johnson, all of those guys should have a strong offensive line blocking for them, too.

"We've got a couple of returning starters there," he said. "Senior offensive linemen Evan Cagle is a big, strong kid that's gonna really help us, as will Tyler Morehead, who's another junior. We've got some kids that were here, watched it, got to see it and really got coached up in practice. So we're excited for those guys because we're ready for them to take it out and see what they've learned."

Some of those players will play on the defensive side as well, but the Cougars aren't necessarily fretting about that. They held six of their 11 opponents to 20 points or less last year, including three that scored just one touchdown or fewer. But Johnson isn't banking on what his team did in Year 1. He's more concerned about the steps they've taken to be better in Year 2 because teams are certain to be gunning for them.

"Every team we face will be ready, that's for sure," he said. "We're looking forward to it, and we're trying to stay focused on the things we want to accomplish this year. Of course, kids are starting to kind of ask questions about how things translate from 11-man to eight-man, and we're kind of throwing some pieces in a little bit at a time.

"But for the most part, we're staying focused on this season and trying to put together another fun year in eight-man football."





Five eight-man players to watch

WYATT BUCHANAN, QB, IZARD COUNTY, JR.

Buchanan leads all returning eight-man quarterbacks with 28 touchdowns last season. He also threw for 1,870 yards as the Cougars won the title in their first year as a program. In year two, he looks to take the next step as Izard County has its sights set on a second championship.

ABRAM DAVIS, RB, FOUNTAIN LAKE, SR.

Davis rushed 87 times for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, missing parts of three games due to injury for the state runner-up Cobras. Davis rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the club championship against Mountain View. Without offensive star Juan Diggs, the senior Davis will be the focal point of the Fountain Lake offense.

PEYTON MILLS, QB, CUTTER MORNING STAR, JR.

In a winless 2022 campaign, Mills put up impressive numbers as the Eagles transitioned offenses. He passed for 2,123 yards and 23 touchdowns in six games. He’ll need to find a go-to target as tight end Clayton Weldon graduated in the spring.

BRODY KOCH, RB/LB, SUBIACO ACADEMY, SR.

Koch is second among returners with 126 tackles a year ago, behind Fountain Lake’s Jaron Adam who had 128. The 2022 semifinalist Trojans will rely on Koch as a defensive leader and primary running back. He rushed for 665 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

JAKOB COX, WR, CORNING, JR.

Cox leads all eight-man returners with 418 receiving yards last season on 18 catches. He scored four touchdowns on passes and another four on tosses or sweeps. His twin brother, Hayden, will feature at running back.



