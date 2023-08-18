Marriages

Kenneth Mosby, 55, of Little Rock, and Debra Davis, 51, of McGehee.

Matthew Verch, 34, and Taylor Sutton, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Jace Nicholson, 21, and McKenna Vaught, 21, both of Conway.

Spencer Worth, 25, and Madison Crow, 23, both of Lonoke.

Tuan Tran, 51, and Chi Phan, 50, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

23-2846. Ezekial Copeland v. Gabrielle Copeland.

23-2847. Nicole Lilly v. John Lilly.

23-2848. Emily Darnell v. Jesse Hidalgo.

23-2851. Nolan Watson v. Alisha Watson.

23-2853. Dale Wilson II v. Ashlee Wilson.

GRANTED

23-1369. Tiyonna Casey v. Michael Casey.

23-1483. Matthew Zukowski v. Sarah Zukowski.

23-1564. Bevealy Richard v. Samme Delman-Richard.

23-2390. Whitney Mitchell v. Christopher Mitchell.