District judge sets Delta-8 hearing for Wednesday

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to consider whether a state law banning products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) derived from hemp will be temporarily enjoined, or a lawsuit filed against the state for enacting the ban will be dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson scheduled the hearing after plaintiffs in the case of Bio Gen LLC et al v. State of Arkansas filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and an alternative motion for preliminary injunction seeking to stop enforcement of the law while the lawsuit moves forward, and the defendants filed a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

Act 629, passed in the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly, bans the production and sale of products containing Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10 THC inside the state of Arkansas. Such products have been legal federally since 2018 under provisions contained in the 2018 Farm Bill that removed hemp containing less than 0.3% dry weight Delta 9 THC as a controlled substance. According to federal law, hemp containing more than 0.3% dry weight Delta 9 is classified as marijuana and remains prohibited federally, despite 38 states -- including Arkansas -- having legalized marijuana for medical use and 21 of those states and the District of Columbia giving the OK for recreational use.

On July 31, the day before the state's ban on Delta 8 products went fully into effect, a group of hemp product marketers in Arkansas, Colorado and Texas filed suit in federal court in Arkansas seeking to overturn the law and asking the court to block enforcement through a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction while the lawsuit moves forward.

The lawsuit names Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Attorney General Tim Griffin, the directors of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the Tobacco Control Board, the state Department of Agriculture and the state Plant Board, and the 28 prosecuting attorneys of the state as defendants.

The federal complaint was filed on behalf of four hemp-related businesses: Bio Gen LLC of Fayetteville; Drippers Vape Shop LLC of Greenbrier; The Cigarette Store LLC of Colorado, doing business as Smoker Friendly; and Sky Marketing Corp. of Texas, doing business as Hometown Hero.

On Aug. 8, the attorney general's office -- which represents the defendants -- filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

According to Wilson's order, he will hear arguments on all of the motions from both sides Wednesday. He also set out an initial scheduling order, setting a bench trial for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27, 2024, at Richard Sheppard Arnold Federal Courthouse in Little Rock.

The law targets mostly products containing Delta 8, a psychoactive substance found in cannabis and used in a growing number of hemp-related products. Proponents of the Arkansas legislation, signed into law April 11 by Sanders, said it is meant to keep such products away from children, but the law itself bans those products for everyone, even though some adults use Delta 8 as a less potent alternative to marijuana.

Although Act 626 allows the continued sale of hemp-derived products, the complaint said the law effectively bans all hemp-derived products containing THC, even if the products are legal federally under the terms of the 2018 Farm Bill.

The dismissal motion contends natural concentrations of Delta 8 THC -- a THC isomer that is estimated to be about 50% to 75% as potent as Delta 9 THC -- found in hemp are too low to produce the intoxicating effects commonly associated with marijuana, but that producers of Delta 8 products use solvents, acid and heat to convert non-intoxicating CBD that is abundant in commercial hemp into THC isomers.

One of the plaintiff attorneys, Abtin Mehdizadegan of Little Rock, disagreed, saying Delta 8 and other THC isomers are organic in nature.

"What is synthetic?" he asked. "It's undefined. In chemistry speak, that means something that does not occur organically. Every aspect of the products at issue here occur organically."

Mehdizadegan likened the process of extracting Delta 8 and other THC isomers to that of baking a cake.

"When you bake a cake you convert all of these materials into a cake," he said. "That's a synthetic process, a process occurring when heat is applied, which is what happens here, the substances here are refined and might be exposed to water and other solvents and heated. It's not all that complicated."

But, according to the state's motion, Terrance Boos, chief of the DEA's Drug & Chemical Evaluation Section, wrote in a letter to Arkansas Department of Agriculture chief counsel Wade Hodge that, "Arriving at Delta-8 THC by a chemical reaction starting from CBD makes the Delta-8 THC synthetic and therefore, not exempted by the [2018 farm bill]." In Boos' letter, the response said, he went on to say that, "Any quantity of Delta-8 THC obtained by chemical means is a controlled substance."

"That's one administrative letter, not the controlling law," Mehdizadegan said. "It's something that doesn't have a lot of precedential weight to it."

The motion from the attorney general's office also claims the plaintiffs lack standing to sue, that all of the defendants are entitled to immunity from lawsuit, and that the plaintiffs' claims of constitutional harm lack merit.

The plaintiffs contend the law violates the U.S. Constitution's due process and supremacy and commerce clauses as well as the 2018 Farm Bills in a number of ways, including by reclassifying some hemp-derived cannabinoids as illegal controlled substances, by interfering with the free flow of transportation and shipment of hemp products, and by placing a burdensome regulatory scheme in place if the portions of the law banning Delta 8 and other substances is struck down.