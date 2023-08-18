Federal judge takes U.S. attorney’s office, Federal Public Defenders Office to task over trial delays

A federal judge in Little Rock called attorneys from the U.S. attorney's office and the Federal Public Defenders Office to task Wednesday over what he considered to be excessive delays in the trial of a North Little Rock man jailed since January 2021 on federal charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

Christopher Shawn Deaton, 55, was indicted in February 2021 on one count of failure to register as a sex offender in violation of 18 USC 2250(a). A superseding indictment handed up in March 2022 added one count of possession of child pornography in violation of 18 USC 2252(a)(4)(B).

After four continuances, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky ordered that any further continuances would have to be justified by "extraordinary circumstances." On Aug. 2, with less than a month to go before going to trial, Deaton's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Latrece Gray, filed a fifth motion for continuance, prompting Rudofsky to call the attorneys into court for an explanation.

In addition to Gray and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, Federal Public Defender Lisa Peters and the U.S. attorney's office criminal chief, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens, were in attendance.

According to the Aug. 2 motion filed by Gray, when she and Bryant met July 25 to review images at issue in Deaton's case it was learned that some of the discovery items that should have been turned over to Gray were missing, including a statement Deaton allegedly gave the FBI as well as a search warrant affidavit, search warrant and search warrant return of Deaton's home, and an extraction report of Deaton's phone. In the motion, Gray asked for a five-month delay to allow her to examine the new evidence and prepare to challenge it as necessary.

Gray and Bryant cited the turnover of attorneys in the case as part of the reason for the delays. Originally, the case was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joan Shipley to prosecute and Assistant Public Defender Tamera Deaver was assigned to Deaton's defense. After Shipley left the U.S. attorney's office later in 2021, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacy Williams was assigned to take over with Bryant's assistance, but after Williams -- who holds the rank of major in the U.S. Army Reserve -- was deployed overseas with the military earlier this year, Bryant took over the case.

Originally scheduled for trial March 23, 2021, the trial date was continued to March 8, 2022, then to July 19, 2022, then to March 21, 2023, and finally to August 29, 2023.

Rudofsky said although he understood both offices are struggling under heavy case loads, the right of defendants to speedy trials had to weigh in each decision of whether to grant a continuance.

"I often say you can have the extra months you requested but this is the last time ... or this is the last time absent extraordinary circumstances," Rudofsky said. "I'd like to make clear to everybody ... we're where the rubber meets the road and I want to get this case resolved one way or the other. That is only fair to the defendant."

Gray said that in consideration of whether to negotiate a plea, she went to Bryant's office July 25 to review the government's evidence. She discovered then that Bryant had more discovery items than Gray had been aware of.

"That's kind of where the tires screeched to a halt," Gray said. "Sometimes, depending on which U.S. attorney you get, there may be some struggle with regard to discovery, they'll say you can have this but you can't have that ... That was not what [Bryant] was doing. She basically laid out their case and said here, you can have it and we did, we received it and that's where we are. We're still sorting through it."

"It seems a little odd to me that when I issued the order in late February that said no further extensions, the first time you would meet with the U.S. attorney about plea negotiations is ... a month before trial," Rudofsky said.

Gray said oftentimes plea negotiations happen in the weeks before trial as the pressure to either reach an agreement or go into full trial preparation begins to ratchet up.

"We're juggling multiple balls in the air," she said. "The urgency is based on how close we are to the calendar date. Bottom line; we were in plea negotiations and found out there was more discovery involved."

Citing her trial schedule, Gray told Rudofsky she would need at least five additional months to prepare Deaton's defense.

"You really don't think you can do better than five months?" Rudofsky asked.

"Not with my trial schedule," Gray replied.

Bryant and Givens told Rudofsky they were not in a position to second-guess Gray's assessment.

"If she thinks it's going to take her five months, given her caseload, I have no basis to disagree with that," Bryant said.

"I don't think we can tell the court what is necessary for a constitutionally effective defense given by somebody else," Givens said.

Rudofsky agreed to allow for the requested extension and continued the trial until Jan. 16.

"I very sorely right now want to give you all only a month or two to get ready for trial," Rudofsky said. "I think this has gone on long enough. ... I really would like, as a result of this, to send a message and make you do this and nothing else for the next month or two but ultimately that's not fair.

"But this is a one-time only thing," he said. "When I say no further extensions ... I really mean it."