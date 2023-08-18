Fire forces Northwest Canadians to flee

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories -- Thousands of residents fled the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories ahead of an approaching wildfire Thursday, some driving hundreds of miles to safety and others waiting in long lines for emergency flights, the latest chapter in Canada's worst fire season on record.

The fire, boosted by strong northern winds, was within 10 miles of Yellowknife's northern edge, and people in the four areas at highest risk were told to leave as soon as possible, Fire Information Officer Mike Westwick said.

Officials worried the winds could push the flames toward the highway needed for evacuation from the city of 20,000, and although some rain was forecast, first responders were taking no chances. Westwick urged residents in other areas to leave by noon today.

"I want to be clear that the city is not in immediate danger and there's a safe window for residents to leave the city by road and by air," Shane Thompson, a government minister for the Territories, told a news conference. "Without rain, it is possible it will reach the city outskirts by the weekend."

Evacuating such a large number of people is "going to be tough," but people were cooperating and staying calm, Westwick said.

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year -- contributing to choking smoke in parts of the U.S. -- with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 53,000 square miles, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. As of Thursday, 1,053 wildfires were burning across the country, more than half of them out of control.

In the Northwest Territories alone, 268 wildfires have already burned more than 8,100 square miles.

Thursday's evacuation of Yellowknife was by far the largest so far this year, said Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and fire chief in Red Deer, Alberta.

"It's one of those events where you need to get people out sooner rather than later," because fire could block the only escape route before ever reaching the community.

About 6,800 people in eight other communities in the territory have already been forced to evacuate their homes, including the small community of Enterprise, where the town was largely destroyed. Officials said everyone made it out alive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials Thursday to discuss the evacuation and pledged to provide any support needed.

Authorities said the intensive care unit at a Yellowknife hospital would close within 24 hours as the Northwest Territories health authority starts to reduce its services. In-patient units from Stanton Territorial Hospital would be moved in the coming days, if required, and most long-term care patients were transferred to institutions to the south, the Health and Social Services Authority said on its website.

Officials said evacuations have so far been safe and orderly, and that evacuees from Yellowknife who can't find their own accommodations can get support in three centers in the province of Alberta. The closest of those centers is more than 620 miles by road from Yellowknife.

Officials in Calgary said they're preparing to take in thousands of evacuees, and are opening a reception center at the Calgary airport, where five evacuation flights were expected to arrive Thursday. A second center has been set up at a hotel for those who drive to the city, said Iain Bushell, the city's director of emergency management.

Only those without the option of leaving by road should register for the evacuation flights, officials added. People who are immunocompromised or have conditions that put them at higher risk also were encouraged to sign up.