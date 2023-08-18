Sections
Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Springdale

Carlos Batres, 30, of 589 Hackberry St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Batres was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Edward Wonnacott, 47, of 2375 Cimmaron Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Wonnacott was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Tontitown

Dustin Kling, 35, of 4250 N. Valley Lake Drive, Apt. 11, in Tontitown, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kling was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Trevor Abel, 27, of 14185 Sugar Mountain Road in West Fork, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Abel was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Benjamin White, 34, of 20685 Pug Gayer Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. White was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

