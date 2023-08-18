Fort Smith International Film Festival to feature tunes come from far and wide

FUTUREMAN is sleeping and seems to be having a delightful dream, which is interrupted by a demonic nightmare of an alien invasion upon earth. Wading through hellish realms he must defend earth with faith and supernatural abilities — and a laser gun. Directed by Adam Wade, a multimedia artist and visual performer from Sydney, Australia, the music video will be part of the music video showcase during the Fort Smith Film Festival Aug. 25-26 at TempleLive in Fort Smith. (Courtesy Photo)

While the Fort Smith International Film Festival invites viewers to see stories from across the globe, the music video category has something for... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Set To Music

