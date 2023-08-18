Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith International Film Festival to feature tunes come from far and wide

Videos make great intro to film fest by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
FUTUREMAN is sleeping and seems to be having a delightful dream, which is interrupted by a demonic nightmare of an alien invasion upon earth. Wading through hellish realms he must defend earth with faith and supernatural abilities — and a laser gun. Directed by Adam Wade, a multimedia artist and visual performer from Sydney, Australia, the music video will be part of the music video showcase during the Fort Smith Film Festival Aug. 25-26 at TempleLive in Fort Smith. (Courtesy Photo)

While the Fort Smith International Film Festival invites viewers to see stories from across the globe, the music video category has something for...

Print Headline: Set To Music

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT