Fort Smith Northside student arrested after police find gun on campus

by RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:17 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A Northside High School student was arrested Wednesday in connection with having a firearm on campus.

The gun was discovered when school administrators and the school district Police Department responded to a report of a student vaping and searched the student's backpack, where the firearm was found, according to a news release from the district.

The statement said school police immediately took the gun and arrested the student and that no students or staff members were harmed. The student was arrested on a felony charge, and the case has been referred to the city prosecutor's office.

Print Headline: Fort Smith student arrested over gun

