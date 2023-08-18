FYI Calendar: Balloons glow this weekend at Benton County Fairgrounds

Today

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Soar NWA -- With a balloon glow, tethered rides, a beer garden, car exhibit, kids' zone, live music & more, 5-10 p.m. today & noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$25. Proceeds to Open Avenues. soarnwa.com.

Art By The Glass -- Mixed Media with Marlie Allgood, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Date Night -- Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 & Aug. 25, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

Fort Smith Farmers Market -- 7 a.m., Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith.

Friends' Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Investigation Station -- Fingerprints, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Game Day Saturday -- Board games for all ages, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Ozarks Bug Crawl -- A team-based collection competition to record the abundance of insect life in the area, with activities for kids, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Cane Hill College. Free, but registration requested at historiccanehillar.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Permaculture, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make & take art projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Painting With Coffee -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

WCHS Ice Cream Social -- 3-6 p.m., on the lawn of Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $2.50-$5-$15. bit.ly/wchsicecream.

Fall Wreath Make & Take -- 4-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org.

Saturday Date Night -- Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 & Aug. 26, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Landmark Lessons -- "The Art of Van Buren" with speaker Tom Wing, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Ozark Chinquapin Trees -- With bird expert Joe Neal, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

