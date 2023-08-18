Garland County man arrested after shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County man was arrested on gun and criminal mischief charges after another man was fatally shot at his residence late Wednesday, authorities said.

Robert Dwayne Crawford, 39, of 3594 Mountain Pine Road, was taken into custody at his residence shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday on two felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and one count of first-degree criminal mischief, each punishable by up to six years in prison. He was being on a $7,500 bond.

"This incident is still under investigation and we expect more charges will be filed," Sheriff Mike McCormick told The Sentinel-Record on Thursday afternoon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies responded to the residence after Crawford called 911 and said a man came into his camper and "shot his friend."

Once on scene, deputies were told by Crawford that the suspect had "run off into the woods" and had pulled his friend out of the camper, authorities said. Deputies located a male victim on the ground who was deceased and McCormick confirmed Thursday the man had been shot, authorities said.

Sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant on the camper and seized a Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun and a 303 British rifle, authorities said.

A computer check showed Crawford was convicted of a felony count of driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, on March 28, 2011, in Yell County and sentenced to two years in prison, so he is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, authorities said.

Crawford was initially transported to the Garland County sheriff's office and while being questioned in the criminal investigation division's interview room he became disorderly, authorities said.

He was then taken to the Garland County jail by Deputy Colleen Smith, and during the transport he became disorderly a second time and damaged Smith's unit, authorities said. Total damages to her unit were estimated at $1,000, resulting in the additional criminal mischief charge.